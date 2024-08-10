Elden Ring: 5 hardest bosses in the base game and DLC
Elden Ring isn’t an easy game by any means, but some bosses are much easier to take down than others. For those bosses that aren’t so easy, you’re in the right place. We’ve narrowed down the long list of bosses in both Elden Ring and the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC expansion to just five, and we believe they are the most challenging bosses in the game, given the level you would usually encounter them at.
Yes, each can be cheesed with a high-level strategy or build, but when you walk into the boss arenas and go up against these beasts for the first time, they’re truly imposing and threatening. These are the five toughest bosses in all of Elden Ring and the DLC.
1. Malenia, Goddess of Rot
You knew Malenia would be on this list. Malenia is the toughest boss in Elden Ring’s base game, and her Goddess of Rot form is a force to be reckoned with. Malenia has caused players to shed tears and scream cheers, and you already know why she’s on this list. A great boss encounter, and a wonderful way to cap off your Elden Ring base game experience.
2. Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast
When you first encounter the Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast on the way to the Volcano Manor, it’s a shock to the system. In my first Elden Ring playthrough, I continually returned to the mountaintop in order to fight the creature, and I just kept losing. I didn’t even realize that you could simply run past it until it was far too late. A truly fearsome creature to encounter early on in your Elden Ring adventure.
3. Messmer the Impaler
Messmer is incredibly imposing, and he’s one of the toughest bosses in Shadow of the Erdtree. Messmer’s giant snakes, his flames, his vicious attacks – he’s a traditional FromSoftware boss in all the right ways, and although he’s certainly not insurmountable, he makes sure that you’ll never forget him. A great boss.
4. Radahn, Consort of Miquella
The final boss of Shadow of the Erdtree, Radahn, Consort of Miquella, is quite a surprise. Radahn? Again? Well, yes, but also no, it’s Radahn’s abilities and spirit trapped within Mohg’s body, thus the blood attacks. But Radahn doesn’t seem to have a choice in the matter, and Mohg certainly didn’t. This is all the will of Miquella, in hopes of achieving Godhood. Oh yeah, on top of that, Radahn’s twin-blade strikes get followed up by Holy damage from above, so there’s a lot to be afraid of in this battle.
5. Bayle the Dread
The toughest dragon boss in any of FromSoftware’s games? I think it’s true, because Bayle the Dread is a giant beast that’s incredibly vicious, has loads of health, and unleashes some devastating AoE attacks in his second phase. This is one of the toughest fights in Elden Ring and one of the toughest fights of any Souls game.