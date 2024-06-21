Elden Ring PSA: You should enable the Recent Items tab right now
Elden Ring’s big DLC-prep update added a handful of new features that are actually available for all players, not just those jumping into the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC expansion. You might’ve already seen that you can now ride the Spectral Steed Torrent during the Elden Beast boss fight in patch 1.12, but did you know you can now easily see you new items so you don’t have to shuffle through your menu?
Hidden away in the game’s Settings menu, you can now finally mark your recently acquired items, and even enable a new Inventory tab that shows you items in order of acquisition, regardless of item type.
Just picked up a new item, and want to inspect it, but not sure which menu it went to? The Recent Items tab is here to save the day, and we’re breaking down how to enable it and what it does below.
How to enable Recent Items tab and Mark New Items – Elden Ring
This option is hidden away in your Settings menu. Just follow these steps to enable it, and another option:
- Open the pause menu.
- Open the System menu.
- Scroll over to the third tab, labeled Display.
- Enable the two options “Mark New Items” and “Show Recent Items Tab”.
That’s all you need to do! Now when you open your Inventory, items you’ve newly collected will be marked with a small yellow exclamation point, while the first Inventory tab will be the new Recent Items tab.
This makes inspecting your items and reading item descriptions to uncover lore details easier than ever, and is worthwhile in all situations, unless you’re a PVP-heavy player that hard-swaps uses items from the Inventory already. You know who you are.
