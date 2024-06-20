Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree guide and walkthrough
Welcome to GLHF’s Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree guides hub, where all of Elden Ring DLC guides live. If you’ve got SotE questions, we’ve got answers – everything ranging from how to start the expansion for one of the decade's best RPGs to strategies for taking down tough bosses and finding hidden locations – well, not so hidden now – to which items have the most to offer in Shadow of the Erdtree’s early hours.
From Software wasn’t technically lying when they said the Land of Shadow is the size of Limgrave, but that doesn’t quite do justice to just how much stuff they crammed in the game. We’ll be updating this frequently in the coming days and weeks, so you might want to bookmark the page and check back for more.
These are your basic guides to the Land of Shadow, showing you how to fill out the map and where to get some of the best items fast to help you on your way. We’ve also included some explainers for the DLC’s new progression system.
- Scadutree Fragments and Revered Spirit Ash explained
- Scadutree Fragment locations
Shadow of the Erdtree boss guides
The Land of Shadow has more than just those 10 big bosses with remembrances up for grabs.
Shadow of the Erdtree location guides
Paying close attention to your map can only get you so far. It’s easy to wind up lost or miss a subtle indicator on the map that points out a hidden path, so we’ve done the work for you.