Elden Ring: how to get Smithing Stones and Somber Smithing Stones
A more powerful weapon is going to lead to greater success in Elden Ring, and there is only one way to reliably do that: gathering Smithing Stones. These items are used to make your weapons stronger, coming in two varieties, regular and somber, with the somber variants mostly used to upgrade special weapons, like those dropped by bosses.
We’ll tell you where you can get your hands on plenty of Smithing Stones and their somber variants, so you never have to worry about being under-leveled for your next adventure.
Where to find and buy Smithing Stones
Smithing Stones are found on a semi-regular basis in various dungeons. In particular, the small catacombs scattered around the Lands Between house Smithing Stones in the walls that you can gather like picking flowers out of a field. That said, you won’t find any high-quality stones this way.
Instead, you can buy them. All you have to do is find the Smithing-Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing. You can find it in the Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunner in the northeast of the Raya Lucaria. Give it to the Twin Maiden Husks at the Roundtable Hold and Smithing Stones will be purchasable in their shop.
Where to find and buy Somber Smithing Stones
As you might expect, somber stones are trickier to find than their regular counterparts. Farming these come in the form of somewhat unreliable loot drops.
For more fixed results, you can visit Iji, the giant blacksmith to the north of Northern Lucaria Lake Shore Site of Grace – hidden behind an illusory wall. Iji has a bunch of Somber Smithing Stones available to buy, but they’re in limited supply, and once they’re gone that’s it, his stock will never refresh.