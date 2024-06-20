Video Games

Elden Ring DLC: All Miquella’s Cross locations

Find where Miquella abandoned his body parts across Elden Ring's Land of Shadow.

Miquella's Cross.
When you first begin Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC expansion, finding Miquella’s Crosses seems like the main path of progression. While it is true that Miquella’s Crosses will certainly lead you toward the end of the game, some of them are also placed in secretive areas that you’ll have to do some digging to find.

Miquella’s Crosses are also home to precious Scadutree Fragments which you can use to increase your overall power in the Land of Shadow, which make them very important. Check below for all Miquella’s Cross locations in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion.

Miquella's Cross locations

  1. Three-Path Cross location – Elden Ring SoTE
  2. Main Gate Cross location – Elden Ring SoTE
  3. Belurat, Tower Settlement Cross location – Elden Ring SoTE
  4. Pillar Path Cross location – Elden Ring SoTE
  5. Castle Ensis Checkpoint Cross location – Elden Ring SoTE
  6. Highroad Cross location – Elden Ring SoTE
  7. Moorth Ruins Cross location – Elden Ring SoTE
  8. Scaduview Cross location – Elden Ring SoTE
  9. Storehouse, Fourth Floor Cross location – Elden Ring SoTE
  10. Cerulean Coast Cross location – Elden Ring SoTE
  11. Fissure Cross location – Elden Ring SoTE
  12. Rauh Ancient Ruins, East Cross location – Elden Ring SoTE
  13. Spiral Rise Cross location – Elden Ring SoTE

Three-Path Cross location – Elden Ring SoTE

Three-Path Cross location.
The cross at the Three-Path Cross Site of Grace will likely be the first you find, and is just North of where you enter the Land of Shadows. This is also where Horsent will give you a map indicating where you can find two other crosses.

Main Gate Cross location – Elden Ring SoTE

Main Gate Cross location.
Just inside the large main gate of Belurat you’ll find another cross at the Main Gate Cross Site of Grace.

Belurat, Tower Settlement Cross location – Elden Ring SoTE

Belurat, Tower Settlement Cross location.
Diligently explore Belurat and you’ll find another cross.

Pillar Path Cross location – Elden Ring SoTE

Pillar Path Cross location.
After crossing Ellac Greatbridge take the Southeast road in front of Castle Ensis towards the Suppressing Pillar, and you’ll find another cross next the Pillar Path Cross Site of Grace to the East.

Castle Ensis Checkpoint Cross location – Elden Ring SoTE

Castle Ensis Checkpoint Cross location.
Another cross is found inside Castle Ensis, next to the Castle Ensis Checkpoint Cross Site of Grace.

Highroad Cross location – Elden Ring SoTE

Highroad Cross location.
The Highroad Cross is immediately visible after leaving Castle Ensis.

Moorth Ruins Cross location – Elden Ring SoTE

Moorth Ruins Cross location.
Travel North up the path from Highroad Cross Site of Grace, and go East and Southeast when the path splits to find Moorth Ruins Site of Grace, and another cross.

Scaduview Cross location – Elden Ring SoTE

Scaduview Cross location.
Follow the path from Moorth Ruins Site of Grace South, and you’ll see the Scaduview Cross Site of Grace on the peak of the cliff on the East side. It overlooks the Fort of Reprimand.

Storehouse, Fourth Floor Cross location – Elden Ring SoTE

Storehouse, Fourth Floor Cross location.
Inside the Specimen Storage tower you can find another cross next to the Storehouse, Fourth Floor Site of Grace.

Cerulean Coast Cross location – Elden Ring SoTE

Cerulean Coast Cross location.
Head to the South cliffs of the Cerulean Coast to find another cross next to the Cerulean Coast Cross Site of Grace. Make sure to use our Cerulean Coast location guide if you haven't found it yet.

Fissure Cross location – Elden Ring SoTE

Fissure Cross location.
Head even further South than the Cerulean Coast Cross and you’ll find the Stone Coffin Fissure dungeon. Inside you’ll find the Fissure Cross Site of Grace.

Rauh Ancient Ruins, East Cross location – Elden Ring SoTE

Rauh Ancient Ruins, East Cross location.
You’ll be crawling through the Rauh Ancient Ruins after finding an entrance from the Shadow Keep Specimen Storage, and the Rauh Ancient Ruins, East Site of Grace comes with a cross.

Spiral Rise Cross location – Elden Ring SoTE

Spiral Rise Cross location.
Enir-Ilim is the final mandatory location in Shadow of the Erdtree, and you can find the final of Miquella’s Crosses next to the Spiral Rise Site of Grace.

It probably goes without saying, but make sure you have all Shadow of the Erdtree map fragments to make tracking down these crosses a bit easier.

