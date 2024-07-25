How to install and play Fallout: London
Fallout: London is one the most hyped mods to ever come along, and after multiple delays, it’s finally possible for you to download and play it right now…provided you own the Steam or GoG version. This is a very big mod and while GoG has co-operated with the developers to make installing it nice and easy, the same can’t be said for Steam.
To help you out, we’ll explain how to install Fallout: London on all available platforms so you can enjoy the team’s hard work.
How to install Fallout: London on GoG
For the mod to work you need to own Fallout 4: GOTY Edition, meaning you have all the DLC. Assuming you do, here is how to play the mod on GoG:
- Install Fallout 4:GOTY Edition on GoG Galaxy
- Go to the GoG store and add Fallout: London to your library (it’s free)
- Install Fallout: London on GoG Galaxy
- Launch the game and follow the instructions
That’s it! This is by far the easiest way to play Fallout: London, but if you already own Fallout 4 on Steam and don’t want to buy the game again, keep scrolling.
How to install Fallout: London on Steam
This process may look quite complicated on the surface, and there are a lot of steps, but that’s why we’re here to help. Like on GoG, you need to own the GOTY Edition of Fallout 4.
As Fallout: London isn’t compatible with the most recent version of Fallout 4, you need to manually install an old version: 1.10.163.0, which can only be done via console commands.
We’ve broken it down into the following steps:
- Paste steam://open/console into your web browser, this will open up the Steam console in the Steam desktop app
- You now need to individually download and install each file for Fallout 4 and all of its DLCs, which you do by pasting in the following commands:
- Fallout 4 Part A – download_depot 377160 377161 7497069378349273908
- Fallout 4 Part B – download_depot 377160 377163 5819088023757897745
- Fallout 4 exe file – download_depot 377160 377162 5847529232406005096
- Fallout 4 English – download_depot 377160 377164 2178106366609958945
- Here are all the commands you must enter for the DLCs. Like the main game, both the base and English editions must be downloaded:
- HD Texture Pack – download_depot 377160 540810 1558929737289295473
- Automatron – download_depot 377160 435870 1691678129192680960
- Automatron English – download_depot 377160 435871 5106118861901111234
- Wasteland Workshop – download_depot 377160 435880 1255562923187931216
- Harbor – download_depot 377160 435881 1207717296920736193
- Harbor English – download_depot 377160 435882 8482181819175811242
- Contraptions Workshop – download_depot 377160 435882 8482181819175811242
- Vault-Tec Workshop – download_depot 377160 480631 6588493486198824788
- Vault-Tec Workshop English – download_depot 377160 393885 5000262035721758737
- Nuka World – download_depot 377160 490650 4873048792354485093
- Nuka World English – download_depot 377160 393895 7677765994120765493
With all of the downloads completed, open your file browser and enter: C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\content\app_377160. This will take you to the depot for everything you just downloaded.
Next, delete everything in your Fallout 4: GOTY Edition Steam folder and copy/paste in everything you just downloaded. This will downgrade Fallout 4 to the previous edition, but you now need to stop Steam from automatically updating the game, or you’ll have to do this all again.
To do that, go to C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\appmanifest_377160.acf, and select “Properites” for this file. Tick the “Read Only” box to prevent Steam from updating the game unless you do it manually.
With all that done, you can now download Fallout: London via GoG Galaxy, and it will launch the modded game via Steam.
Is Fallout: London available on Game Pass, Xbox, or PlayStation?
Unfortunately, Fallout: London is not available on the Game Pass/Windows Store PC version of Fallout 4, nor is it available on consoles. We will update this space if that ever changes.