FFXIV: How to unlock Viper
How to unlock Viper in FFXIV is something you can do as soon as you download Dawntrail before even picking up the expansion's first quest. Square Enix is sticking to its pattern of making the MMO game’s newest job classes start in one of the base game’s three major cities, though you’ll still need to reach the right level before you get started. That means completing four massive expansions in most cases, unless you decide to skip ahead to Dawntrail and let the journal fill you in on what happened.
Our FFXIV Viper unlock guide explains where to unlock the Viper job and what to expect once you get there. If you’re after more help, check out our Pictomancer unlock guide and brush up on all the Dawntrail job changes Square Enix implemented.
FFXIV Viper unlock location
You pick up the first Viper job quest in Ul'dah's Steps of Nald, almost directly in front of the Aetheryte Plaza. Speak with the Worried Weaver to learn about a potentially messy situation at the Weaver's Guild, and use the aethernet fast travel system to quickly get to the guild. There, you'll meet a Viper fresh from Tural on a dangerous mission, though his first task is even more challenging than chasing deadly beasts: Understanding money.
With the initial issue cleared up, head to Camp Drybone and speak with him again. You'll kick off a cutscene and wind up back in Ul'dah. Visit the Weaver's Guild again, choose to become a Viper, and you'll get your first set of twin blades, the Soul Crystal, and a coffer with level 80 Viper gear.
It's decent enough gear, but you'll want to swap it for level 80 gear you can purchase with Tomestones as soon as you can.
FFXIV: How to unlock Viper
The first thing you need to unlock Viper is FFXIV's Dawntrail expansion. Once you redeem your Dawntrail code and download the game files, you can see the job quest-giver in Ul'dah and pick up the quest at any time - assuming you're at the right level.
Like with all FFXIV expansions, the new jobs are 10 levels below the level requirement of the expansion's first main scenario quest, which is 80 in this case. There are no class prerequisites, so you can unlock Viper with any War or Magic class. You'll reach level 80 naturally by the time you start Endwalker, or sooner, if you grind dungeons and FATEs frequently or purchase a Hero's Journey.
Despite not technically being tied to the Rogue job, Vipers use Scouting gear, the same as Ninjas and Rogues. Dexterity is your main damage scaling stat, but skill speed and critical hit are just as important.
Make sure to speak with the quest giver again to start the job's next mission. You'll get a very helpful hands-on session that covers how Viper's skills work.
If you're just getting started in FFXIV, check out our beginner's guide for some helpful tips, and don't forget to unlock facewear if you're keen on a bit of extra fashion with no consequence to your item level.