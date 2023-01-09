Final Fantasy XIV patch 6.3 is finally here to grace us with a bunch of new content to start 2023 with a bang. This is the third big patch for the game since the Endwalker expansion was released at the end of 2021 and they’ve always brought a huge dose of new content, with 6.2 giving us the expansive Island Sanctuary. 6.3 brings a similar magnitude of new content, so you’ll need a guide through it all.

We’ll take you through all the biggest things that have been added in FFXIV patch 6.3 so you can get straight to the good stuff.

FFXIV patch 6.3: New main story quests

Final Fantasy XIV patch 6.3 continues the game's main story.

As with all of these major updates, the main story continues with nine new quests coming in this update. The first of them, called “Once More unto the Void” requires you to have completed the “Buried Memory” quest, then you can start this one by talking to Varshahn in Radz-at-Han.

On top of that, there are four new quests in the Chronicles of a New Era line. To start the first new quest, “Return to the Phantom Realm”, head to Mor Dhona and talk to Deryk after completing the quest “The Face of an Explorer”.

FFXIV patch 6.3: Ophiotaruoskin Treasure Maps

Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.3 adds the strange Shifting Gymnasion Agonon.

If you’re going treasure hunting then you’ll want to get your hands on these new treasure maps that are as lucrative as they are hard to spell. These maps will always lead to Elpis when you use them, and when you discover treasure coffers, you might just open a portal up to a new raid called The Shifting Gymnasion Agonon

The Shifting Gymnasion Agonon

This area has a bunch of trials to complete the duty, but it’s not so straightforward. In this area, you’ll find an arcane sphere where you need to perform an invocation. Doing so will spin a roulette wheel that determines what creatures you’ll be facing in each trial. You can keep going to try and complete five trials, but there’s always a chance that the roulette wheel will kick you out early.

FFXIV patch 6.3: New raids

Euphrosyne is just one of the several new raids in FF14 patch 6.3

Several new raids are coming in this patch, although a couple of them are remaining unrevealed for now, as you’ll discover them during the course of the main story quests in 6.3. Out of the ones we do know, the first is Lapis Manalis, which can be entered with up to four players and Trust or Duty Support NPCs.

The other is an alliance raid dungeon called Euphrosyne. Before you do this raid you’ll need to have completed the New Era quest “The Face of an Explorer”, and you’ll be able to enter with either eight players normally, or an alliance of up to 24 players. While there are no role restrictions for this raid, parties matches automatically will feature one tank, two healers, and five DPS.

FFXIV patch 6.3: new Crystalline Conflict arena

This new Crystalline Conflict arena is like nothing you've seen before in FFXIV 6.3.

This patch also marks the start of Season 5 of Crystalline Conflict. This PvP mode has been quite popular since its introduction. This new season will be giving us more content in the form of a brand new arena: Clockwork Castletown. This strange and varied arena has all sorts of traps in-store like trick floors, trick doors, and clockwork enemies wandering around. The results and rewards for Season 4 will become available on January 10.

FFXIV patch 6.3: Island Sanctuary additions

The griffin and several other cool animals are coming to Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy XIV patch 6.3.

Island Sanctuary already has a very long list of features to dig into, but a whole bunch more additions are coming your way. There are so many that we’ve just got to list them all out:

Two new Sanctuary ranks

A new vision

New gathering points

New gatherable materials

Increased gathering range

New minimap config options

New crafting recipe

New produce

New animals

Option for mass collection from produce producer

Can free animals after capturing another when at capacity

That’s just the major ones, there are so many other little tweaks and changes that are being made to improve Island Sanctuary. Some of the new animals include a tiger and griffin, so there are all sorts of cool stuff for you to find.

What’s more, is that this has been described by the developers as a “minor update” to Island Sanctuary, with the promise of a major update coming in 6.4, so there’s plenty on the horizon for this new part of the game.