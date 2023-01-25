Full breakdown of Master and Second Seals in Fire Emblem: Engage

If you want the best units possible in Fire Emblem: Engage, then you’re going to need to make use of Master Seals and Second Seals. Experienced Fire Emblem players will already know that these are used to change the class of your units, but the requirements for changing classes are a bit different here. No need to train each unit to ride a horse over the course of dozens of hours, at least.

For everything you need to know about changing unit classes and using Master Seals and Second Seals in Fire Emblem: Engage, just read through our guide below.

What Master Seals and Second Seals do – Fire Emblem: Engage

You can change units into a huge variety of classes.

As mentioned above, Seals change the class of your unit, allowing them access to a new progression path, with new weapons at their disposal.

A Master Seal can only be used on a unit above level 10, and this will allow them to ascend to a higher-ranked class type.

A Second Seal meanwhile will allow your unit to either revert down a step, or move into a class with an equal rank to their current class.

The use case of the Master Seal is obvious – you’re best off waiting to use Master Seals on a high-level unit, but even on a level 10 fighter, the Master Seal will still enhance their stats overall.

The Second Seal is a bit different however, and it should be used to eventually work towards the Advanced class you desire. Instead of needing to learn certain skills for select classes as in Three Houses, in Engage you’ll need to fulfil other requirements.

Each class has specific requirements you must meet.

For example, if you wish to make Yunaka into a Royal Knight Advanced class, she will need to get her Special Class to level 21 (which is, luckily, Thief), ensure she has proficiency in both A Spears and C Staves, and finally, use either a Second Seal.

Second Seals can also be used to reset the level of a max-level unit, while keeping their improved stats, meaning there’s you can keep enhancing the strength of your team.

How to use Master Seals and Second Seals – Fire Emblem: Engage

You can change class from the Inventory menu.

It’s a bit odd, but you will actually change unit classes through the Inventory menu. Move to the Inventory menu while at The Somniel, select your unit, and then you’ll see the Change Class option at the bottom.

Even if you can’t actually ascend your unit’s class yet, you will be able to look at all class requirements so you can anticipate exactly what to work towards.

How to earn more Master Seals and Second Seals – Fire Emblem: Engage

Buy more Master and Second Seals from The Somniel's shop.

Master Seals and Second Seals are pretty rare, especially as the game starts out, but you’ll be able to earn them from completing several chapters past chapter 10, and you’ll also be able to purchase them for 2,500G each at the shop in The Somniel.

Only one will be stocked at The Somniel’s item shop after each battle, but they will remain there until you purchase them, so you can let them stock up if you’re focused on improving your party first.