Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn: How to get more health
Health is an important resource in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, as it’s one of the only things that can’t be easily refilled, especially if you’ve run out of health flasks. Getting more flasks isn’t too difficult, but raising your maximum HP is, as there are a limited number of ways to do this in the game.
We’ll explain how to get more health in Flintlock, and the ways you can find these rare locations. For more handy hints to get you through the game, check out our beginner tips for Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn.
How to get more health in Flintlock
To get more health, you need to be on the lookout for Inaya Shrines, which are small stone pillars that have a bright red light coming out of them, shooting high up into the sky. If you see the beam then they’re hard to miss, but they’re always tucked away in little nooks, usually quite high up on the terrain.
There are a total of nine in the game, with four in the Three Peaks region where you star the game, and the others scattered across the rest of the game world. Keep an eye out for those red sky beams to find them easily.