Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn release time
Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn has captured the imagination of many gamers in the build-up to its release, promising an intriguing fantasy world and soulslike gameplay. It’s been the victim of some major delays since its 2022 reveal, but the time has finally come for players to get their hands on it.
We’ll explain exactly when Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn will be available to play worldwide on each platform.
The release time is set to vary depending on your platform. The game will be released on Thursday, July 18, 2024 on each platform though.
If you’re on PS5, then expect the game to unlock at midnight your local time, as the PlayStation store unlocks games based on your local servers, rather than anything global.
On Steam, things are a little different, as it will have a simultaneous global launch at 2am ET. Here’s what that means for your time zone:
- 11pm PT (July 17)
- 2am ET
- 7am BST
- 8am CEST
- 11:30am IST
- 3pm JST
- 4pm AEST
Xbox is the one platform we’re still not sure about, as nothing official has been released and there is no countdown. However, you can expect that it will align with either the PS5 or Steam launches, so if it doesn’t launch at midnight local time, use the Steam launch times to set your expectations.