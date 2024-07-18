Video Games

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn beginner tips and tricks you need to know

Tips and tricks that will help you out as you learn the best tactics in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

Ryan Woodrow

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn
Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn / Kepler Interactive

If you’ve ever played a soulslike before then you’ll have some idea of what to expect coming into Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, but all of these games do things a bit differently. Whether you’re a total beginner, or a genre veteran looking to see what’s new, we’ve put together this list of tips and tricks you should keep in mind as you begin your adventure.

Push your luck

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn
Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn / Kepler Interactive

Flintlock’s currency system has a twist on the normal soulslike formula. You gain renown from defeating enemies, but there’s a multiplier system that encourages you to push your luck for greater rewards. This multiplier builds up by performing different actions in combat, and crucially, remains between fights. The only time you lose it is when you take damage.

If you know what you’re doing and are confident you can go through basic enemies without taking damage, let this multiplier build up over a long time to get some huge rewards. Besides, if you unexpectedly encounter a threatening enemy, you can cash it in at any time.

Prioritize Black Powder upgrades

Flintlock The Siege of Dawn
Flintlock The Siege of Dawn / Kepler Interactive

Black Powder is one of the most important things in Flintlock’s combat. These build up by landing melee strikes and they allow you to use your primary firearm, which you can use to deal damage and interrupt unblockable attacks. Mastering it is vital to getting good at Flintlock’s combat, so any upgrades that increase the number of charges or the rate at which it refills should be prioritized.

Secondary firearms end fights before they begin

Flintlock The Siege of Dawn
Flintlock The Siege of Dawn / Kepler Interactive

Once you get your secondary firearm, it can be easy to forget about it given how much else you have to deal with. However, if you see a big group of enemies, or a lone enemy far away ahead of you, it’s a great tool to get rid of enemies before they become a problem. If you focus on weapons with good range, then you can potentially take out – or at least heavily damage – a couple of enemies before the entire group can reach you.

Experiment with Enki

Flintlock The Siege of Dawn
Flintlock The Siege of Dawn / Kepler Interactive

Enki’s default curse ability is very useful, as it lets you land critical hits and remove enemies’ armor, but Enki can do more for you than just that. As you unlock more crystals for Enki make sure you experiment with the different effects he can inflict on enemies, as they can give you the edge you need in a fight.

Explore vertically

Flintlock The Siege of Dawn
Flintlock The Siege of Dawn / Kepler Interactive

Flintlock has a more freeing moveset than most soulslikes, starting you out with both a double jump and an air dash. Make good use of it, and always explore upwards as well as outwards when the game gives you an open area to explore. Aside from the fact that good loot will be hiding in these places, you may also find hidden paths that lead you around enemies, as well as unique rewards like an increase in your maximum health.

Published
