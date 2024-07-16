Flock: All meadows, shiny baubles, knitting patterns, and whistles
If you want to complete your creature guide in Flock you’ll need to collect sheep and have them graze in the various meadows around the map. The most important items to find are the whistles, which will allow you to charm new creatures into your flock, but they’re not so easy to find. Here’s where you can find every meadow in Flock, and what rewards they give.
Flock - All Shiny Bauble locations
There are 12 Shiny Baubles to collect, and each will allow you to increase your Flock size by two, up to a maximum of 30. Many of them cannot be accessed until later in the game, but there are a number you can pick up right from the beginning, which will help you find and charm other creatures later on. Shiny Baubles are found in the small meadows marked on the map above.
Flock - All knitting pattern locations
There are 10 knitting patterns that you can find in Flock, and they are located in the small meadows marked on the map. Knitting patterns unlock more clothing styles in the shop at The Water Towers, but you will still need the right amount of wool if you want to own them.
Flock - All Whistle locations
There are 12 Whistles and a feedbag in the game, which are required if you want to document all of the creatures in Flock. For the main storyline, you only need the Bewl, Cosmet, Rustic, Sprug, and Skyfish Whistles, but it’s nice to have the others, too, if you’re into collecting.
The numbers below correspond to the meadows marked on the map.
- Feedbag
- Drupe Whistle
- Thrip Whistle
- Bewl Whistle
- Cosmet Whistle
- Baffin Whistle
- Burbot Whistle
- Skyfish Whistle
- Piper Whistle
- Sprug Whistle
- Gleeb Whistle
- Winnow Whistle
- Rustic Whistle