Fortnite v30.40 patch notes: 5 biggest changes
The final update of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is here, and it’s a surprisingly big one given how late it’s coming. The end of the season is just under two weeks away and yet major new content is being added to Battle Royale, namely the first round of releases in the Fortnite x Fall Guys event.
It’s not just the Battle Royale mode that’s seeing some big changes either, but for more on that check out our full LEGO Fortnite v30.40 patch notes.
Fall Guys obstacle course
If you’re mid-way through a Fortnite Battle Royale match and feel like playing a completely different game, now you can. If you find one of the giant glowing Fall Guys bean statues in the map, you’ll be transformed into a bean and teleported to a brand new obstacle course up in the sky. There are some quests associated with this to get you some Fall Guys cosmetics, and depending on how quickly you complete the map, you can earn some great loot.
Fall Guys creator islands
On top of that, six new Mediatonic-created maps have been added, showcasing the new Fall Guys creator tools that will soon be available in UEFN, here are the island codes:
- Falling Up (Island code: 4185-8103-4745)
- Tumble Towers (Island code: 1985-3300-5865)
- Blunderdome Blast (Island code: 7671-9041-8194)
- Hex-A-Gone Unlimited (Island code: 2214-7960-2047)
- Bean Circuit (Island code: 0057-3389-4313)
- Pegwin Pickup (Island code: 7485-7322-4774)
Minigun unvaulted
All the way back in the first teaser for this season it was revealed that the Minigun weapon would be making it’s return to Battle Royale, but it’s taken all the way until the final update to be given to us. This weapon is exactly what you’re expect, offering high damage and rate of fire in exchange for low accuracy and massively limiting your movement speed. It can be found as regular loot from now on.
New Dragon Ball collab skins
New sets of collaboration skins are set to be released in the coming weeks. Firstly two new Dragon Ball skins are coming to the game, expected to be released on August 10, featuring Android 17 and Android 18. It’s likely that these will be joined by the other Dragon Ball skins like Goku and Bulma returning to the item shop.
New X-Men collab skins
The other new set of skins, expected to release on August 12 are new X-Men skins based on the popular X-Men ‘97 series, featuring Cyclops, Jubilee, and Colossus.