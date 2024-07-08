Video Games

Fortnite: All Sweat Summer event quests

Every quest from the All Sweat Summer event in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Ryan Woodrow

All Sweat Summer
All Sweat Summer / Epic Games

The team at Epic Games is officially on its summer break for 2024. While this means we won’t be getting a major update until the end of the month, it also means that the annual Fortnite summer event has begun. In this event, you have the opportunity to earn several free cosmetics, as well as massive amounts of XP by completing the new quests released every few days.

We’ll go through all the quests released so far and the rewards you can get for completing them.

Every All Sweat Summer quest in Fortnite

Fortnite All Sweat Summer rewards
All Sweat Summer rewards / Epic Games

Here are all the currently available quests in this event, each one earns you 25k XP on completion:

  • Reach the top 50 players in Zero Build (3)
  • Reach the top 50 players in Battle Royale (3)
  • Reach the top 25 players (2)
  • Headshot players in Ranked or Reload (10)
  • Reach the top 10 players (1)
  • Damage players beyond 40 meters (1,337)
  • Reach the top 5 players (1)
  • Eliminate players in Ranked or Reload (20)

There are also three free cosmetic rewards you get from completing these quests, which are as follows:

  • Complete 10 All Sweat Summer quests – Water Levels wrap
  • Complete 15 All Sweat Summer quests – Summer Sail Shark glider
  • Complete 20 All Sweat Summer quests – Deck Ducky back bling
Published
