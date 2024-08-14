How to complete every Fortnite Beware the Wanderer quests

Video Games

Every Fortnite Beware the Wanderer quests and how to complete them

Ryan Woodrow

Pandora's Box at Redline Rig
Pandora's Box at Redline Rig / Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 is almost here, but before it arrives, there is one last set of story quests to complete, serving as an epilogue for the events of this Wasteland season. Titled “Beware the Wanderer” these quests will last into the first week of the new season as well, but there’s going to be so much going on from Friday that you should try to get them done as soon as possible.

We’ll walk you through every Beware the Wanderer quest so you can wrap up this season’s story before the next one starts. If you need to know exactly when that is, check out our guide for the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 start time.

  1. Ask Brite Raider or Rust about the Pipeline Storm
  2. Survey the damage at Redline Rig
  3. Speak to Magneto in the Weapon X Lab in Fortnite
  4. Discuss the island’s fate with Jones
  5. Offer your help to Hope
  6. Spray Hope’s graffiti at Wasteland locations

Ask Brite Raider or Rust about the Pipeline Storm

Fortnite Brite Raider
Brite Raider / Epic Games

For these quests, you’ll be following up on the live event that saw Megalo Don summon Pandora’s Box – the cause of all the issues that have been happening in Fortnite’s world during Chapter 5.

  • Brite Raider is found South of the Megalo Depot on a tiny peninsula.
  • Rust is at Sandy Strip, around the airport in the west.

Survey the damage at Redline Rig

Fortnite Redline Rig
Redline Rig / Epic Games

To complete this quest, you just need to go over to Pandora’s Box, which has appeared at Redline Rig in the southwest of the island. It’s surrounded by lava, but all you need to do is get close enough, you don’t need to do anything once you get there.

Speak to Magneto in the Weapon X Lab in Fortnite

Fortnite Magneto
Magneto / Epic Games

Now you have to head to the opposite side of the island. Up in the snowy mountains on the east side of the island, you’ll find a small metallic entrance in the snow. Magneto will be in there for you to speak to.

Discuss the island’s fate with Jones

Fortnite Hope and Jones
Hope and Jones / Epic Games

Jones is in the same place he’s been all season, wandering around the small area surrounding the Wreckmill, and the nearby house.

Offer your help to Hope

Fortnite Sandy Steppes
Sandy Steppes / Epic Games

The last character in this gauntlet of conversations is Hope, who waits in the northeast corner of Sandy Steppes, the same place she’s been based all season.

Spray Hope’s graffiti at Wasteland locations

Fortnite Nitrodome
Nitrodome / Epic Games

To cap off these quests it’s time to create some propaganda. You need to find the small paint locations in Nitrodrome, Redline Rig, and Brutal Beachhead where you need to put down a spray – any spray will do for the purposes of this quest.

