Video Games

Fortnite: how to get Captain America's Shield in Chapter 5 Season 4

How to get the Captain America's Shield Mythic in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4

Ryan Woodrow

Captain America's Shield
Captain America's Shield / Epic Games

Among the first round of quests for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 is a quest that requires you to put the new and improved Captain America’s Shield to use. Like when the star-spangled man uses it, this shield does a lot of damage to anyone it hits and boomerangs back to you after an impact. Plus, it one of the previous few items in Fortnite that can be used defensively, blocking incoming attacks.

We’ll explain where you can find Captain America’s Shield in Fortnite so you can complete these early quests. If you want to know everything that’s new, check out our Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 patch notes.

Captain America’s Shield location

Fortnite's Jonesy wearing Captain America's clothes
Captain Jones / Epic Games

Unlike most other Mythic-tier weapons, Captain America’s shield can be found as random ground or chest loot at almost any location. This makes it more common than most other Mythic weapons, but it’s still not easy to find, as you’re relying on luck. Your best bet is to land at a POI where the loot is typically very dense, or wait a little while into the match and loot a bunker, which will be full of rare chests containing better loot than normal.

This isn’t the only Marvel-themed Mythic this season, you can also find Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets in Fortnite this season.

Published
Ryan Woodrow

RYAN WOODROW

Ryan Woodrow is Guides Editor for GLHF based in London, England. He has a particular love for JRPGs and the stories they tell. His all-time favorite JRPGs are the Xenoblade Chronicles games because of the highly emotive and philosophy-driven stories that hold great meaning. Other JRPGs he loves in the genre are Persona 5 Royal, Octopath Traveler, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Nier Automata, and Pokémon. He also regularly dives deep into the indie scene trying to find hidden gems and innovative ideas. Some of his favorite indie games include FTL: Faster Than Light, Thomas Was Alone, Moonlighter, Phantom Abyss, and Towerfall Ascension. More of his favorite games are Minecraft, Super Mario Odyssey, Stardew Valley, Skyrim, and XCOM 2. He has a first-class degree in Games Studies from Staffordshire University and has written for several sites such as USA Today's ForTheWin, Game Rant, The Sun, and KeenGamer. Email: ryan.woodrow@glhf.gg

Home/Guides