When does Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 start?
Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is just around the corner, with the build-up to the new season well underway. A giant sandstorm is on its way to envelop the island, and a mysterious boat is emerging from it, no doubt bringing something sinister along with it. The season has been dubbed Fortnite Wrecked, and we’re expecting a Mad Max-style season where we’ll be roaming the wasteland with DIY vehicles.
It promises to bring more than that though, as a teaser for a Fallout collaboration has already been posted, and they may even be involved in the Battle Pass when it all kicks off. We’ll tell you when Chapter 5 Season 3 is set to begin, so you can get playing straight away.
Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 start time
Fortnite Wrecked will begin on Friday, May 24, 2024 at 2am ET. This time was announced by the official Fortnite Twitter account and is likely when the servers will go down for the update to begin – with the download likely becoming available soon after.
Here’s what that means for your time zone:
- 11pm PT (May 23)
- 2am ET
- 7am BST
- 8am CEST
- 11:30am IST
- 3pm JST
- 4pm AEST
As for how long Fortnite will be down for, it’s hard to say. New season updates are much bigger than regular ones, so the servers will likely be down for a lot longer than usual. Last season’s update, for example, took almost an entire day due to delays and problems on Epic Games’ side. Still, we’ll keep track of that for you on the day, so make sure you check back here.