Video Games

When does Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 start?

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 start time so you can get playing as soon as the new content drops

Ryan Woodrow

Chapter 5 Season 3 teaser
Chapter 5 Season 3 teaser / Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is just around the corner, with the build-up to the new season well underway. A giant sandstorm is on its way to envelop the island, and a mysterious boat is emerging from it, no doubt bringing something sinister along with it. The season has been dubbed Fortnite Wrecked, and we’re expecting a Mad Max-style season where we’ll be roaming the wasteland with DIY vehicles.

It promises to bring more than that though, as a teaser for a Fallout collaboration has already been posted, and they may even be involved in the Battle Pass when it all kicks off. We’ll tell you when Chapter 5 Season 3 is set to begin, so you can get playing straight away.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 start time

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Fallout teaser
Fallout is going to play a big part in Chapter 5 Season 3 / Epic Games

Fortnite Wrecked will begin on Friday, May 24, 2024 at 2am ET. This time was announced by the official Fortnite Twitter account and is likely when the servers will go down for the update to begin – with the download likely becoming available soon after.

Here’s what that means for your time zone:

  • 11pm PT (May 23)
  • 2am ET
  • 7am BST
  • 8am CEST
  • 11:30am IST
  • 3pm JST
  • 4pm AEST

As for how long Fortnite will be down for, it’s hard to say. New season updates are much bigger than regular ones, so the servers will likely be down for a lot longer than usual. Last season’s update, for example, took almost an entire day due to delays and problems on Epic Games’ side. Still, we’ll keep track of that for you on the day, so make sure you check back here.

Published
Ryan Woodrow

RYAN WOODROW

Ryan Woodrow is Guides Editor for GLHF based in London, England. He has a particular love for JRPGs and the stories they tell. His all-time favorite JRPGs are the Xenoblade Chronicles games because of the highly emotive and philosophy-driven stories that hold great meaning. Other JRPGs he loves in the genre are Persona 5 Royal, Octopath Traveler, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Nier Automata, and Pokémon. He also regularly dives deep into the indie scene trying to find hidden gems and innovative ideas. Some of his favorite indie games include FTL: Faster Than Light, Thomas Was Alone, Moonlighter, Phantom Abyss, and Towerfall Ascension. More of his favorite games are Minecraft, Super Mario Odyssey, Stardew Valley, Skyrim, and XCOM 2. He has a first-class degree in Games Studies from Staffordshire University and has written for several sites such as USA Today's ForTheWin, Game Rant, The Sun, and KeenGamer. Email: ryan.woodrow@glhf.gg