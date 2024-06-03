All Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 weekly quests
Every weekly quest in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 and how to complete them
As you continue on the grind to get as many Battle Pass levels as you can in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, you’ll need to complete all of the weekly quests you can, as those can be your most reliable source of regular XP. With a new set of quests released every week, each worth 15k XP – slightly buffed from last season – you should be able to earn all of the top-tier rewards in no time.
Here is a list of every weekly quest in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.
Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 quests Week 1
- Restore health or gain shields with Slurp Cactus (300)
- Eliminate players using a weapon with a scope mod (3)
- Damage opponents with Nitro Fists (400)
- Defeat Megalo Don, The Machinist, or Ringmaster Scarr (3)
- Enter a car from the roof
Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 quests Week 0
- Fully refuel or repair a vehicle
- Deal explosive damage to opponents (250)
- Visit Redline Rig, Brutal Beachead, and the Nitrodome
- Destroy objects while in a vehicle (150)
- Travel distance while boosting (2000)
