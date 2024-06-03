Video Games

All Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 weekly quests

Every weekly quest in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 and how to complete them

Ryan Woodrow

Fortnite Wrecked
Fortnite Wrecked / Epic Games

As you continue on the grind to get as many Battle Pass levels as you can in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, you’ll need to complete all of the weekly quests you can, as those can be your most reliable source of regular XP. With a new set of quests released every week, each worth 15k XP – slightly buffed from last season – you should be able to earn all of the top-tier rewards in no time.

Here is a list of every weekly quest in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

Table of Contents

  1. Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 quests Week 1
  2. Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 quests Week 0

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 quests Week 1

Fortnite Wasteland
The Wasteland / Epic Games
  • Restore health or gain shields with Slurp Cactus (300)
  • Eliminate players using a weapon with a scope mod (3)
  • Damage opponents with Nitro Fists (400)
  • Defeat Megalo Don, The Machinist, or Ringmaster Scarr (3)
  • Enter a car from the roof

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 quests Week 0

Fortnite Hope and Jones
Hope and Jones / Epic Games
  • Fully refuel or repair a vehicle
  • Deal explosive damage to opponents (250)
  • Visit Redline Rig, Brutal Beachead, and the Nitrodome
  • Destroy objects while in a vehicle (150)
  • Travel distance while boosting (2000)
Published
Ryan Woodrow

RYAN WOODROW

Ryan Woodrow is Guides Editor for GLHF based in London, England. He has a particular love for JRPGs and the stories they tell. His all-time favorite JRPGs are the Xenoblade Chronicles games because of the highly emotive and philosophy-driven stories that hold great meaning. Other JRPGs he loves in the genre are Persona 5 Royal, Octopath Traveler, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Nier Automata, and Pokémon. He also regularly dives deep into the indie scene trying to find hidden gems and innovative ideas. Some of his favorite indie games include FTL: Faster Than Light, Thomas Was Alone, Moonlighter, Phantom Abyss, and Towerfall Ascension. More of his favorite games are Minecraft, Super Mario Odyssey, Stardew Valley, Skyrim, and XCOM 2. He has a first-class degree in Games Studies from Staffordshire University and has written for several sites such as USA Today's ForTheWin, Game Rant, The Sun, and KeenGamer. Email: ryan.woodrow@glhf.gg