Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 Battle Pass: every unique skin
With a new Fortnite season always comes a new Battle Pass with a lot of fun skins to dive into. Chapter 5 Season 4 is a little special though. Where other seasons usually only have one crossover skin, with the rest being Fortnite originals, this Marvel-themed season is going all out with every skin having a Marvel theme, most of them being iconic comic characters.
We’ll break down every skin in the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 Battle Pass so you know what to expect. If you want to know every detail about what’s new this season, check out our Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 patch notes instead.
Gwenpool
Unlocked as soon as you purchase the Battle Pass, Gwenpool is one of Marvel’s weirder characters, although that isn’t really saying much. Officially she’s a person from the real world who gets transported into the Marvel universe, which means she has all of the fourth-wall-breaking powers you’d expect from Deadpool. She even references playing the Fortnite Galactus event from a few years ago.
War Machine
He may just be known as Iron Man’s friend to some, but War Machine is set to impress in this season of Fortnite. Not only is this skin really cool-looking, but the many weapons and gadgets in his arsenal are lootable weapons in this season, meaning you’ll know how it feels to truly rain down hellfire on your enemies.
Peelverine
While he was only available as a little figure during the D23 Fortnite event, Peelverine is here in full-force now. If you haven’t figured it out, this is Fortnite’s beloved Peely character in Wolverine getup, making him a more formidable force than ever – he just has to be careful not to scratch himself with those claws.
Emma Frost
It’s a little weird to see a character with such incredible psychic abilities wielding heavy weaponry, but Emma Frost is still one of the more popular and powerful X-Men. She takes the role of villain this season, being one of the potential NPC boss encounters out on the map, but she has some cool skin variants in this Battle Pass too.
Captain Jones
Steve Rogers may not have been available for this season, but don’t worry, because Fortnite’s own Jonsey is ready and willing to take up the mantle. Jonsey has had many skin variants over the years, so him becoming Captain America was inevitable in a way, we can’t wait to see what heroic antics he gets up to as this season’s story progresses.
Mysterio
Undoubtedly one of the coolest-looking villains in all of Marvel, Mysterio is another supervillain taking the stage this season to make life difficult for you – only now he wields a shotgun. On the bright side, it’s going to be very easy to land headshots on that massive dome.
Shuri
The new Black Panther is here as the top-level reward for this season’s Battle Pass. The Princess of Wakanda is ready to enter the fight against Doctor Doom, having two skin variants depicting her unarmoured combat gear and her look when she takes up the mantle of the Black Panther.
Doctor Doom
Finally, for the secret skin that will become unlocked mid-season, we have one of the ultimate evils of the Marvel universe, and the centerpiece of this season’s plot, Doctor Doom himself. He’s not played by Robert Downey Jr this time, we think, but he is going to be making a huge impact as this season rolls on.