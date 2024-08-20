Video Games

How to get Doctor Doom's Monarch Pistol in Fortnite

Doctor Doom's Monarch Pistol is one of this Fortnite season's Mythic weapons

Ryan Woodrow

Doombot
Doombot / Epic Games

Fortnite is full of powerful weapons that can give you the edge in getting a victory royale, but if you really want the best of the best, you’re going to need to fight for it. Doctor Doom’s Monarch Pistol is one of the Mythic weapons available this season, and you’ll need to get your hands on it to complete one of the weekly challenges on offer.

We’ll explain where to find Doctor Doom’s Monarch Pistol in Fortnite and how to put it to good use.

Where to find Doctor Doom’s Monarch Pistol in Fortnite

Fortnite Castle Doom
Castle Doom / Epic Games

While the Monarch Pistol is available in the regular loot pool from any chest, the Mythic Doctor Doom’s Monarch Pistol can only be obtained by killing Doombot in Castle Doom. In the main chamber room, Doombot will be waiting for you and attack on sight. It will have powerful attacks, as it also wields Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets, plus, it will spawn minions around the main chamber too, so be ready for an all-out assault.

If you defeat it, it’s guaranteed to drop the pistol, as well as one of the new Fortnite Medallions.

Published
Ryan Woodrow

RYAN WOODROW

Ryan Woodrow is Guides Editor for GLHF based in London, England. He has a particular love for JRPGs and the stories they tell. His all-time favorite JRPGs are the Xenoblade Chronicles games because of the highly emotive and philosophy-driven stories that hold great meaning. Other JRPGs he loves in the genre are Persona 5 Royal, Octopath Traveler, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Nier Automata, and Pokémon. He also regularly dives deep into the indie scene trying to find hidden gems and innovative ideas. Some of his favorite indie games include FTL: Faster Than Light, Thomas Was Alone, Moonlighter, Phantom Abyss, and Towerfall Ascension. More of his favorite games are Minecraft, Super Mario Odyssey, Stardew Valley, Skyrim, and XCOM 2. He has a first-class degree in Games Studies from Staffordshire University and has written for several sites such as USA Today's ForTheWin, Game Rant, The Sun, and KeenGamer. Email: ryan.woodrow@glhf.gg

Home/Guides