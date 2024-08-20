How to get Doctor Doom's Monarch Pistol in Fortnite
Fortnite is full of powerful weapons that can give you the edge in getting a victory royale, but if you really want the best of the best, you’re going to need to fight for it. Doctor Doom’s Monarch Pistol is one of the Mythic weapons available this season, and you’ll need to get your hands on it to complete one of the weekly challenges on offer.
We’ll explain where to find Doctor Doom’s Monarch Pistol in Fortnite and how to put it to good use.
Where to find Doctor Doom’s Monarch Pistol in Fortnite
While the Monarch Pistol is available in the regular loot pool from any chest, the Mythic Doctor Doom’s Monarch Pistol can only be obtained by killing Doombot in Castle Doom. In the main chamber room, Doombot will be waiting for you and attack on sight. It will have powerful attacks, as it also wields Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets, plus, it will spawn minions around the main chamber too, so be ready for an all-out assault.
If you defeat it, it’s guaranteed to drop the pistol, as well as one of the new Fortnite Medallions.