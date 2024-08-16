Video Games

Fortnite: Doom chest and Avengers chest locations in Chapter 5 Season 4

How to find and search Doom chests and Avengers chests in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4

New features big and small come with a new season of Fortnite, and while some aren’t obvious at first, knowing how to take advantage of them can be extremely useful. Case in point, Doom chests and Avengers chests are special containers that have been added to a select few locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 that contain much better loot than average chests. Finding one early could give you a huge advantage.

We’ll explain where to find Doom chests and Avengers chests in Fortnite so you can be first to grab the goodies waiting inside.

Contents

  1. Doom chest locations in Fortnite
  2. Avengers chest locations in Fortnite

Doom chest locations in Fortnite

As you might expect, Doom chest are found in Doom Castle, The Raft, and Doomstadt. Each possible spawn location has a chance of being active in every game, but which ones activate are random. Your best bet to find one in any given match is to land at one of these locations and scour it before doing anything else.

Avengers chest locations in Fortnite

These are more consistent, as Avengers chests are found inside Bunkers. There are also reports of them spawning around locations like The Raft, but those are inconsistent, as opposed to Bunker spawns, which are guaranteed. These will contain Rare or Epic guns as well as Avengers-related items like War Machine’s weapons or Captain America’s Shield in Fortnite.

