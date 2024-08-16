Fortnite: how to get Doom's Arcane Gauntlets in Chapter 5 Season 4
Given that this is a superhero-themed season, it’s no surprise that there are new Mythic weapons out there that give you some super abilities. Alongside Captain America’s Shield in Fortnite, you can get just a taste of the power Doctor Doom holds by finding his Arcane Gauntlets in the battle royale.
We’ll explain where to find Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets in Fortnite and how to put them to good use.
Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets location
Like most Mythic weapons, there is only one way to get Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets, which is by defeating Doombot at Castle Doom. This NPC boss is pretty powerful, but as long as you’re careful with your movements and don’t run blindly into danger you should be able to defeat it with relative ease.
It will drop wherever you kill Doombot. Once you have it, you can use the main attack to shoot and explosive ball of green energy at your enemies. On top of that, the gauntlets give you a passive buff to your movement speed, and allow you to jump roughly twice as high as normal.
This is just one of the cool new features this season. To see them all, check out our Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 patch notes.