Fortnite: All Magneto quests and how to complete them
How to unlock the Magneto secret skin in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3
This season’s secret Battle Pass skin is none other than Magneto. The iconic mutant comes with two skin variants, one that fits the Wastlander style of this season, and one that fits his more traditional comic book look. With it, Magneto’s powers have been added to the game as a weapon that you can use to fly around and manipulate objects in the world.
We’ll go through all of the quests you need to complete to unlock the Magneto skin, along with all the other cosmetics you can get along the way.
Fortnite Magneto quest list
Page 1:
- Visit the Weapon X lab – Knock, Knock, CLANG loading screen
- Collect Magneto Power – Magneto’s Grasp spray
- Travel Distance in the air with Magneto Power equipped (300) – Magnetized Scrap pickaxe
- Hit vehicles using Magneto Powers (10) – Wastelander Magneto banner icon
- Complete Page 1 Quests (3) – Wastelander Magneto skin
Page 2:
- Eliminate opponents with Magneto Power (5) – Crushed GG emoticon
- Block hits using the Magneto Power (200) – Magnetic Steps glider
- Damage opponents from one story or higher (2,000) – Disassemble emote
- Configure Rift Beacons (3) – Magnetism Master wrap
- Complete Page 2 Quests (3) – Classic Magneto skin
