Video Games

Fortnite: All new Medallions and what they do in Chapter 5 Season 4

Every Medallion in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4, where to find them, and what they do

Ryan Woodrow

The Raft
The Raft / Epic Games

If you’ve not played Fortnite in a while, then you might not have seen Medallions before. These are special items that drop when you defeat NPC bosses and they give you a bunch of different bonuses that make you gradually more powerful, at the cost of your rough location being revealed on the map.

Chapter 5 Season 4 brings in three new Medallions for each of the bosses in this season, so we’ll explain how to get them and what they do.

Contents

  1. Siphon Medallion
  2. Reveal Medallion
  3. Stealth Medallion

Siphon Medallion

Fortnite Doombot
Doombot / Epic Games
  • Dropped by: Doombot
  • Location: Castle Doom
  • Effect: Refills your health and shields as you damage/eliminate opponents

Reveal Medallion

Fortnite Emma Frost
Emma Frost /
  • Dropped by: Emma Frost
  • Location: The Raft
  • Effect: Occasionally reveals the location of all nearby opponents

Stealth Medallion

Fortnite Mysterio
Mysterio / Epic Games
  • Dropped by: Mysterio
  • Location: Doomstadt
  • Effect: Grants temporary invisibility while crouching
Published
Ryan Woodrow

RYAN WOODROW

Ryan Woodrow is Guides Editor for GLHF based in London, England. He has a particular love for JRPGs and the stories they tell. His all-time favorite JRPGs are the Xenoblade Chronicles games because of the highly emotive and philosophy-driven stories that hold great meaning. Other JRPGs he loves in the genre are Persona 5 Royal, Octopath Traveler, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Nier Automata, and Pokémon. He also regularly dives deep into the indie scene trying to find hidden gems and innovative ideas. Some of his favorite indie games include FTL: Faster Than Light, Thomas Was Alone, Moonlighter, Phantom Abyss, and Towerfall Ascension. More of his favorite games are Minecraft, Super Mario Odyssey, Stardew Valley, Skyrim, and XCOM 2. He has a first-class degree in Games Studies from Staffordshire University and has written for several sites such as USA Today's ForTheWin, Game Rant, The Sun, and KeenGamer. Email: ryan.woodrow@glhf.gg

Home/Guides