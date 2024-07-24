Fortnite: where is Megalo Don?
Fortnite’s NPC bosses are a great way to get some powerful weapons and items early in a match, but they’re not always the easiest to take down. Megalo Don is the main villain of Chapter 5 Season 3’s story, so it’s no surprise that Hope and Jones eventually task you with beating this boss as you progress through the story quests.
We’ll explain where you can find Megalo Don on the current Fortnite map and give you some tips on how to beat him. If you're looking to unlock more Fortnite content, check out our guide on how to unlock the Cybertruck in Fortnite.
Where to find Megalo Don in Fortnite
Megalo Don is found at Brutal Beachhead, which is a POI in the southwest portion of the map, just at the edge of the Wasteland biome. His positon is well guarded by grunts, so make sure you have a weapon and a decently-sized cache of ammo before you dive in to attack, as Megalo Don will be wandering around the heart of the wrecked ship somewhere.
How to defeat Megalo Don in Fortnite
Like all NPC bosses, Megalo Don has a lot of health and a fair bit of shields as well. We recommend taking out as many of the other hostile NPCs as you can before confronting Megalo Don. These NPCs are designed to have sub-par aim, so you should avoid damage quite easily as long as you keep a decent distance from your target, just try to stay on the offensive so that their shields don’t regenerate.
Also, be aware of your surroundings as it’s very common for another player to try and jump you while you’re fighting the boss, or even wait until you’ve defeated it then kill you while you’re weakened to swipe all of the loot. To avoid this, just make sure to check your surroundings before you dive into the looting frenzy, otherwise you’ll be caught off guard.
If you want to know what's new with Fortnite, then check out our full Fornite v30.30 patch notes for all the details on the latest update.