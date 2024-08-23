How to get a melee weapon in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4
Sometimes Fortnite quests ask you to do somewhat annoying tasks – not necessarily difficult, just irritating to complete. Dealing damage with melee weapons is one such task, as while it’s not the most challenging prospect in the world, it has to be done towards the start of a match, otherwise, your opponents will have the firepower to blow you away before you even get close to landing a strike.
We’ll list all of the melee weapons currently in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 and where you can get them.
All melee weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4
There’s good news and bad news on this front. The bad news is that there is only one melee weapon currently available in the game, the good news is that you have it on you at all times no matter what.
The Pickaxe is the only melee weapon currently in Chapter 5 Season 4. This may change as the season rolls on, but currently, it’s your only option. This is the one item that you always have on you – you can’t even drop it if you want to. So we recommend landing in a popular area like The Raft and simply charging headlong into battle, trying to whack as many people as you can before they loot guns to stop you.
As for what melee weapons might be added down the line we’re not sure. Given that this is a Marvel-themed season there are a bunch of iconic superhero weapons that might be added, such as Wolverine’s claws or Deadpool’s blades, but only time will tell.