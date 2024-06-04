Video Games

Fortnite: All Oasis Pool locations in Chapter 5 Season 3

Ryan Woodrow

Oasis Pool / Epic Games

Oasis Pools are a new feature in Fortnite Wrecked that only exist in the Wasteland portion of the map. Hopping in them will gradually heal you over time, and then give you shields once you’re at full health. However, this doesn’t mean that every body of water suddenly gives you healing, only five locations on the map count as Oasis Pools, and we’ll show you where they are.

Every Oasis Pool location in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Fortnite Oasis Pool locations
Every Oasis Pool location on the Fortnite Wrecked map / Epic Games

The map above has all five Oasis Pools marked. As you can see, they only appear in the Wasteland, and they usually have some decent loot around them too.

Here is a description of each location:

  • Under the bridges on the western edge of the Wasteland.
  • Under a railway bridge east of the Nitrodrome, across the river.
  • In the southeast of Redline Rig.
  • Where four ramps meet between Brutal Beachead and Redline Rig.
  • Along the river between the Wasteland and Olympus.
Ryan Woodrow

