Fortnite v29.40 patch notes: 5 biggest changes
The final update of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 is here, and as May 4 approaches this weekend, it’s time for the annual Star Wars event. This year’s is a bit more exciting than a few returning skins though, as not only is there a whole host of new content, but LEGO Fortnite is taking the spotlight, getting its first season pass.
We’ll go through all the juicy details so you know what to expect once the servers go live.
Fortnite x Star Wars event begins – Fortnite v29.40
It’s become an annual tradition around May 4 that Fortnite has a whole bunch of Star Wars content added that will likely remain in the game until the end of the season.
As well as several returning skins like Darth Vader coming to the item shop, new skins like Dagobah Luke and Lando Calrissian are joining Fortnite and all of these skins will have LEGO variations to go with the big event happening in that game mode. There are options for the other modes too, as there will be both a Festival Bundle featuring Star Wars instrument skins and a Racing Bundle featuring plenty of car cosmetics.
We don’t know exactly what weapons are being added to Battle Royale yet, but the trailer showed the E-10 Blaster Rifle in use, and it would certainly be a surprise if no Lightsabers were included.
Star Wars LEGO Pass – Fortnite v29.40
As we’ve seen with Fortnite Festival getting its own version of the Battle Pass, LEGO Fortnite is now getting one too, and this first one is all about Star Wars.
Like other passes, there is a free reward track and a premium one that costs 1,400 V-Bucks to unlock. The big ticket item is a Chewbacca skin, with both a regular and LEGO variant included that you’ll get automatically when you purchase the premium pass. The free item track includes mostly decorations for your world, while the premium track has a whole host of Star Wars building kits, letting you assemble a whole town once you have everything unlocked.
With this comes a whole bunch of Star Wars content that can now spawn in your LEGO Fortnite worlds, but you can check out more details for that in our full LEGO Fortnite v29.40 patch notes.
New Rocket Racing tracks – Fortnite v29.40
Just about every mode is getting some love in this Fortnite update, as Rocket Racing has added two brand-new tracks for you to race around.
Seaside Farms is a bright and colorful track that loops back around on itself multiple times as you enjoy the lovely scenery. Python is a track through a thick jungle, so you’ll have to be careful as you rocket around the place.
Items of the gods unvaulted – Fortnite v29.40
Several of the weapons and items themed after this season’s array of Greek gods were vaulted earlier in the season, but they’re coming back with this update. Items like the Chain of Hades, Zeus’ Lightning Bolt, and the Wings of Icarus will now all be available in the standard loot pool, meaning you can get them from chests or as ground loot.
Unfortunately, it appears that the Avatar-themed Mythics, except for Waterbending, have been vaulted for the remainder of the season.
New My Hero Academia and Marvel skins – Fortnite v29.40
New skins are a must for any Fortnite update, and there are new crossover skins in this one. Wave three of the My Hero Academia skins is releasing, this time bringing Dabi, Shigaraki, and Himiko to the game. Meanwhile, yet another couple of Marvel skins are coming, in the form of Loki and some as yet unrevealed X-Men.
These won’t be available straight away after the update, but you can expect to see them appear in the item shop in the coming weeks.