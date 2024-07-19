All Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean quests and rewards
After a lot of hype, several leaks, and even the ability to purchase it much earlier than planned, the Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean event has begun, running from now until August 6. In that time you’ll have an event pass to complete with both free and premium rewards for completing a specific set of quests that will be incrementally released over the next couple of weeks.
We’ve put together a full list of every quest revealed for the event so far, as well as a full list of all the rewards on offer in both the free and premium reward tracks.
Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean quests
With a new set of quests set to be released every two days, here are all the quest available to complete right now. Each will earn you both Battle Pass XP and event pass progress:
A Pirate’s Life
- Plunder 1,000 Gold Bars (10 stages)
Pirate Code One
- Hit headshots or eliminate opponents (10)
- Hit an opponent with a single pistol shot (1)
- Destroy structures or objected with a Ship in a Bottle (100)
- Walk the plank (1)
- Locate a Jar of Dirt (2 stages)
- Complete Pirate Code One Quests to earn Cursed Gold (5 Stages)
Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean rewards
Here are all the rewards on the free reward track for this event in order:
- Pirate Booty emoticon
- Skeleton Keys keytar
- 1 Battle Pass level
- Skull and Crossed Swords back bling
- 1 Battle Pass level
- Wee Beastie spray
- Cursed Sails loading screen
- 1 Battle Pass level
- Jacks Cutlass and Bane pickaxe
- 1 Battle Pass level
- Jack’s Prize back bling
Here are all the rewards on the premium track in order, which you can unlock for 1,000 V-Bucks:
- On purchase: Captain Jack Sparrow skin
- Jack’s Compass back bling
- Skull and Crossbones banner icon
- 1 Battle Pass level
- Sparrow Run emote
- 1 Battle Pass level
- Jack Sparrow’s Sword pickaxe
- Pirate’s Grin emoticon
- 1 Battle Pass level
- Jar of Dirt emote
- 1 Battle Pass level
- Cursed Jack Sparrow skin