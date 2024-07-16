Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean event start time
Perhaps no event in Fortnite history has had more accidental leaks and releases surrounding it. Aside from the usual Fortnite leakers revealing it ahead of time, Epic themselves accidentally revealed the teaser for this Pirates of the Caribbean event early more than once, as well as letting players purchase both the pack and the Jack Sparrow skin a whole month in advance.
If you’re one of the players who bought it back then, you’ll be pleased to know you don’t have to wait much longer to get your hands on the rest of the content, as the event is about to begin. We’ll explain exactly when the content will become available and what is expected to be in it.
Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean start time
This event is set to launch on Friday, July 19, 2024. The exact time isn’t known yet, but based on previous events we expect it to be around 9am ET. Here’s what that means for your time zone:
- 6am PT
- 9am ET
- 2pm BST
- 3pm CEST
- 6:30pm IST
- 10pm JST
- 11pm AEST
What will be in the Fortnite x Pirates event?
As you’d expect, the Jack Sparrow skin is the main feature of this event, plus teasers have revealed various cosmetic items that will be coming with it, like the ship in a bottle and cannon items, and leaks have revealed a skeleton style of the Jack Sparrow skin will also be on offer. On top of that, leaks have shown that a pack featuring skins for Davey Jones, Elizabeth Swan, and Barbosa will also be released at the same time.
Either way, once the event is live we will have coverage of all of the quests and rewards in the event, so check back here.