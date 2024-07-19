Fortnite: Where to get a Ship in a Bottle
Fortnite’s new crossover event with Pirates of the Caribbean has brought with it a couple of new weapons, but the flashiest is most definitely the Ship in a Bottle. Based on a scene in the fifth film in the series, you can smash this bottle to summon a cursed ship before your feet that will destroy anyone and anything in its wake for a brief period of time.
It’s a Mythic weapon though, so it’s not easy to find. We’ll help you out by showing you where you can find it. If you want to know more about what’s available in this event, check out our guide on all Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean quests and rewards.
Ship in a Bottle location in Fortnite
The Ship in a Bottle Mythic weapon can only be found in chests in the new Shipwreck Shallows POI, which is a new cursed pirate ship that has appeared in the waters of the Fortnite Battle Royale map. As this is a Mythic weapon there still isn’t a guaranteed chance that each chest will have one, but it is the only location where you can reliably find them.
Use in a densely built-up area to complete the event quest that asks you to destroy structures with the Ship in a Bottle weapon.