Fortnite: how to unlock the Tesla Cybertruck
After a bit of teasing from Epic and a lot of teasing toward the Cybertruck from everyone else, the Tesla Cybertruck has been added to Fortnite in the latest update. What’s more, you can get it in the game for free right now, if you complete the quests leading up to it, which all ask you to play on creator-made Fortnite maps, rather than any of the main game modes.
We’ll explain how to earn the Tesla Cybertruck in Fortnite so you can equip it for your vehicles. if you want to know what else was added in the latest update, check out our full Fortnite v30.30 patch notes.
How to unlock the Tesla Cybertruck in Fortnite
A new series of quests has been added that run from now until August 7, but the tasks are quite straightforward. All you have to do is earn XP playing creator-made Fortnite maps. You can browse these easily from the main menu, or search for specific ones using the island codes.
There are nine of these quests to complete, with each one earning you a new reward. Unfortunately, the Cybertruck is the ninth reward, meaning you will have to complete all of them. To see if playing a certain map will earn you XP or not, simply check the selection screen before you enter a creator’s island. In the bottom left corner, you should see a purple XP icon, and if an island has that, it means you’ll earn XP by playing.