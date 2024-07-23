Fortnite v30.30 patch notes: 5 biggest changes
Fortnite’s latest update has a lot in store. The team at Epic went on their summer break earlier this month so the content has been piling up ready for them to add now they’re back to work. Alongside some exciting additions to Battle Royale (including a certain famous truck), Rocket Racing is starting its latest season and the long-awaited Fortnite x Fall Guys crossover is finally here.
Fortnite x Fall Guys
There have been rumblings that this system has been nearing completion for a while, and with this update, it’s finally really to be released. Now Fortnite players will be able to create Fall Guys levels in UEFN – also known as Fortnite Creative – and share them on the platform, massively expanding the possibilities for user-created Fall Guys levels.
New Rocket Racing season
Rocket Racing is the star of this update, as it’s new season begins, bringing with it a huge list of new tracks, all locked behind various ranks:
- Obsidian – Bronze 1
- Seafoam Cove – Bronze 1
- Skull Rock Isle – Silver 1
- Lavish Lagoon – Silver 1
- Twin Flame Islan – Gold 1
- Azure Grotto – Gold 1
- Basalt Burrow – Platinum 1
Tesla Cybertruck
Chapter 5 Season 3 has been all about racing around the wasteland using vehicles to rain destruction upon your enemies, and what better vehicle to use in that battle than something that breaks if you send it through a car wash? This vehicle skin will be added to the game for free, locked behind a set of quests that will run from today until August 7.
Deadpool & Wolverine skins
With the much-hyped Marvel movie almost ready to hit screens, Fortnite has created two new skins featuring the titular heroes. Both of them already had skins in the game, but these ones take on a more cell-shaded style, aiming for a comic-book look. We don’t know exactly when these skins will be available in the item shop, but given the film releases on July 25, we probably won’t have to wait very long.
New Level Up pack
If you’re running behind on your Battle Pass progress then there’s no reason to worry, even though the season’s end is drawing near. Like every season, the Level Up pack is here to help, giving you access to a new skin, as well as a bunch of easy quests that all give you a free Battle Pass level.