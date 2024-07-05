Genshin Impact 4.8 banners: Emilie debuts
It’s time for Genshin Impact’s annual summer event patch and what character fits better into that theme than someone who works with the fragrant scents of flowers every day?
Genshin Impact 4.8 will feature the debut of only one brand-new character, namely that of Emilie, a perfumer from Fontaine – and she’s probably the final character from this region players can add to their roster for quite a while, since 4.8 will be the last version ahead of Natlan.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact 4.8 character banners.
Genshin Impact 4.8 banners: Phase 1
Starting on July 17, 2024, with update 4.8’s launch, you’ll be able to call upon the following characters:
- Banner #1: Navia (5-Star character, Geo, claymore) and three 4-Star characters.
- Banner #2: Nilou (5-Star character, Hydro, sword) and three 4-Star characters.
Navia
Navia is a powerful and, crucially, extremely fun damage dealer of the Geo element. She comes with an exciting kit that allows her to blast enemies with her gunbrella, showering them with Geo scattershot from close range that deals devastating damage. Her Elemental Burst calls in some artillery strikes, raining down massive Geo-infused shots.
Nilou
Nilou has a very special place in the meta due to her unique Bloom reaction. Units of Bloom that get created by Nilou deal far more damage than their regular counterparts – the issue is that this extra damage is applied to friendly fire as well. Thus, a team around Nilou must be equipped with powerful healers to allow the team to fight effectively and not due to its own machinations.
Genshin Impact 4.8 banners: Phase 2
After a duration of three weeks, the banners will change at the halfway point of the game version on August 7, 2024. That’ll make the following characters available:
- Banner #3: Emilie (5-Star character, Dendro, polearm) and three 4-Star characters.
- Banner #4: Yelan (5-Star character, Hydro, bow) and three 4-Star characters.
Emilie
Emilie can create a device on the battlefield that periodically attacks and levels up when Burning reactions are triggered nearby, boosting the amount of projectiles it fires. In addition to other buffs making her especially effective against Burning targets, Emilie should be a new staple for Pyro and Dendro compositions.
Yelan
Yelan is a powerful off-field Hydro character and a regular sight in the best Genshin Impact team compositions. She can support the active character with Hydro application while she’s swapped out and provides some mobility when she’s on the field, sprinting from enemy to enemy to apply her Elemental Skill. If you’re looking to upgrade your Xingqiu, Yelan is the perfect choice.