Genshin Impact 4.8 livestream: start times and where to watch

Catch a sneak peak at what’s coming in Genshin Impact

It’s almost time to initiate the final countdown before Genshin Impact shifts its focus to Natlan, the next big region of Teyvat that is going to be accessible to players. As is tradition, though, a summer event patch will bring laid-back and relaxed vibes before we get back into the thick of things and continue the main story.

Version 4.8 for Genshin Impact will once again feature a brand-new character in the form of Emilie, who’ll make her debut in the upcoming livestream introducing the new update. 

Her English VA, Amber Aviles, will join Sarah Miller-Crews (Lumine), Dani Chambers (Nilou), and Julia Gu (Kirara) in hosting the special program and spilling all the juicy details about what’s to come.

Here’s where and when you can watch the Genshin Impact 4.8 livestream.

Genshin Impact 4.8 livestream: start time

The Genshin Impact 4.8 livestream will take place on July 5, 2024, at 8am (UTC-4). Here is what that means for your timezone:

  • 5am PT
  • 7am CT
  • 8am ET
  • 1pm BST
  • 2pm CEST
  • 5:30pm IST
  • 8pm CST
  • 9pm KST/JST
  • 10pm AEST

Genshin Impact 4.8 livestream: where to watch

You can watch the Genshin Impact 4.8 livestream on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel at the times stated above.

Additionally, you can catch the stream on YouTube in parallel. It’ll also be available as a VOD on YouTube, so you can watch it there any time.

Genshin Impact 4.8 livestream: what to expect

Naturally, the version 4.8 livestream will tell us more about Emilie, the next Dendro character joining the playable roster – so far, all we know about her is that she’s a renowned creator of perfumes in Fontaine.

With the coming update being called Summertide Scales and Tales and the X.8 versions always having contained a time-limited map to explore, it’s pretty safe to assume that 2024’s summer event will once again feature terra incognita waiting to be uncovered.

And let’s not forget: Traditionally, the summer event storyline always contains a little bit of a teaser for the next big region – so lore and story fans should definitely not sleep on this one.

Finally, the special program is guaranteed to drop some Genshin Impact promo codes for free Primogems and other useful resources.

