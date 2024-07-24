Genshin Impact 5.0 livestream: start times and where to watch
HoYoverse is so excited to talk about Genshin Impact 5.0 and Natlan that it already revealed the details of the upcoming special program covering the new additions.
Since the livestream’s art doesn’t feature any chibi characters, the program is likely going to be hosted by HoYoverse CEO and co-founder Dawei alongside members of the Genshin Impact development team – as is tradition for streams introducing a brand-new region. The Chinese announcement said that this special program will last for 1 hour and 45 minutes, so expect to see a ton of information and possibly some music performances.
Here’s where and when you can watch the Genshin Impact 5.0 livestream.
Genshin Impact 5.0 livestream: start time
The Genshin Impact 5.0 livestream will take place on August 16, 2024, at 12am (UTC-4). Here is what that means for your timezone:
- August 15, 9pm PT
- August 15, 11pm CT
- August 16, 12am ET
- August 16, 5am BST
- August 16, 6am CEST
- August 16, 9:30am IST
- August 16, 12pm CST
- August 16, 1pm KST/JST
- August 16, 2pm AEST
- August 16, 4pm NZST
This is a lot earlier than livestreams from the team usually are, so please do take note of the times listed and adapt accordingly. The schedule has probably been switched up to show the livestream at an offline event happening at the time in Shanghai – which is unfortunate for those in Europe, but lucky for Americans.
Genshin Impact 5.0 livestream: where to watch
You can watch the Genshin Impact 5.0 livestream on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel at the times stated above.
Additionally, you can catch the stream on YouTube in parallel. It’ll also be available as a VOD on YouTube, so you can watch it there any time.
Genshin Impact 5.0 livestream: what to expect
It’s no wonder this livestream is going to be a long one, as it has much to cover: The developers will provide an introduction to Natlan’s map and culture, the story we’ll find ourselves embroiled in, and we’ll probably get a taste of the region’s musical themes as well. There are also the previously teased movement mechanics specific to Natlan that have already been teased, so we’ll probably meet some adorable Saurian friends.
Naturally, there will be deep dives into the mechanics of Mualani, Kinich, and Kachina – the three Genshin Impact characters joining the roster in 5.0.
The team should also tell us the reason why Genshin Impact 5.0 will have higher system requirements.
Finally, the special program is guaranteed to drop some Genshin Impact promo codes for free Primogems and other useful resources.