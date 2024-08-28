Video Games

Genshin Impact 5.0: Nightsoul’s Blessing explained

Learn how to make the most of Natlan’s warriors

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

Characters like Mualani and Kachina, which have been introduced to Genshin Impact with its 5.0 update, are natives to the brand-new region of Natlan and have access to a special mechanic of this area, which enhances their combat abilities – the Nightsoul’s Blessing.

Table of Contents

  1. Genshin Impact 5.0: Nightsoul Transmission
  2. Genshin Impact 5.0: Nightsoul Burst

The Nightsoul’s Blessing is a temporary state characters from Natlan can enter while they fight, increasing their mobility as well as their attack power. Typically, characters enter the Nightsoul’s Blessing state by activating their Elemental Skill.

You will notice a bar on the left side of your character that will empty out after using a Skill – this bar shows your current amount of Nightsoul Points. Triggering a Natlan character’s Elemental Skill usually generates a set amount of Nightsoul Points to start you off with, after which they are continuously depleted to maintain the Nightsoul’s Blessing state. Some characters have ways of generating a few more Nightsoul Points through their kit and they can also consume Phlogiston to supplement their Nightsoul Points and maintain the Nightsoul’s Blessing state for longer.

The Nightsoul’s Blessing state has uses in and out of combat, called Nightsoul Transmission and Nightsoul Burst.

Genshin Impact 5.0: Nightsoul Transmission

Nightsoul Transmission is what the Nightsoul’s Blessing state is used for outside of battle and can make traveling around Natlan a lot easier. Upon switching to a Natlan character while you sprint, swim, glide, and so on, you’ll automatically trigger Nightsoul Transmission and activate the Nightsoul’s Blessing state, which allows the character to immediately use their exploration Skill – Kinich, for example, will allow you to make an extended swing with his grappling hook mid-air if you switch to him while gliding.

Genshin Impact 5.0: Nightsoul Burst

The Nightsoul Burst is the in-combat application of the Nightsoul’s Blessing state. The name of this mechanic is actually a little misleading, as it has nothing to do with Elemental Bursts. Every Elemental Reaction caused by a team that includes characters from Natlan can trigger Nightsoul Burst, which in turn activates certain passive skills of characters or their artifact sets. You’ll see a special effect flash up on your screen whenever Nightsoul Burst is activated.

Having more Natlan characters on your team will obviously increase the amount of times that Nightsoul Burst appears, allowing you to trigger those valuable character and artifact passives more often.

