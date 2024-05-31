Genshin Impact Clorinde build and materials guide
Defend justice and honor with the best Genshin Impact Clorinde build and claim your rightful spot as Fontaine’s Champion Duelist. This 5-Star character wielding a sword and Electro Vision is a fast attacker adept at using both a blade and a pistolet in battle.
Table of Contents
Clorinde’s Normal Attack is a series of swift sword strikes, but her Charged Attack fires pistolet shots in a spread-out pattern in front of her.
Her Elemental Skill, Hunter’s Vigil, converts her Normal Attacks into ranged shots dealing Electro Damage. Using the skill again causes the Normal Attack to be converted into a melee move also dealing Electro Damage, which sees Clorinde lunge forward with her sword. When Clorinde is in the Night Vigil state caused by Hunter’s Vigil, she can’t be healed by external sources; external healing will instead be converted to Bond of Life value.
These special ranged and melee attacks, called Swift Hunt and Impale the Night respectively, are connected to some additional rules regarding Bond of Life value:
- Swift Hunt performs pistolet shots if Clorinde’s current Bond of Life is equal to or greater than 100% of her maximum HP; if it’s less than 100% of her maximum HP, a Bond of Life based on her maximum HP will be granted and shots are able to pierce enemies.
- Impale the Night performs lunging attacks if Clorinde’s current Bond of Life value is 0; if her Bond of Life is less than 100% of her maximum HP, it will heal Clorinde based on the current Bond of Life value and the attack deals increased area-of-effect damage; if the Bond of Life is equal to or greater than 100% of her maximum HP, both healing and damage will be enhanced.
Clorinde’s Elemental Burst, Last Lightfall, grants her a Bond of Life based on her maximum HP before making a combined arms attack dealing Electro Damage in the area.
Her Passive Skills further improve her performance in connection with Bond of Life and increase her damage if other party members trigger Electro-related reactions.
Best Clorinde weapons – Genshin Impact
Clorinde’s best weapon in terms of performance and sheer style is Absolution, her signature 5-Star sword. This rapier provides massive Critical Damage to the wielder and comes with a stackable damage bonus that’s triggered by increasing the wielder’s Bond of Life – exactly the mechanic Clorinde’s kit revolves around.
Here are the best weapons for Clorinde in Genshin Impact:
- Absolution (5-Star sword)
- Haran Geppaku Futsu (5-Star sword)
- Mistsplitter Reforged (5-Star sword)
- Light of Foliar Incision (5-Star sword)
- Primordial Jade Cutter (5-Star sword)
- Lion’s Roar (4-Star sword)
Best Clorinde artifacts – Genshin Impact
With the Bond of Life mechanics being so central to her kit, it’s no surprise that Clorinde’s best artifact set is Fragment of Harmonic Whimsy. It provides her with additional Attack, which rises whenever the Bond of Life value is increased or decreased.
You should get the following stat distribution on Clorinde’s artifact set:
- Flower: HP (main stat), Critical Hit Rate, Critical Hit Damage, Energy Recharge %, Attack % (secondary stats)
- Plume: Attack (main stat), Critical Hit Rate, Critical Hit Damage, Energy Recharge %, Attack % (secondary stats)
- Sands: Attack % (main stat), Critical Hit Rate, Critical Hit Damage, Energy Recharge %, Elemental Mastery (secondary stats)
- Goblet: Electro Damage % (main stat), Critical Hit Rate, Critical Hit Damage, Energy Recharge %, Attack % (secondary stats)
- Circlet: Critical Hit Rate or Critical Hit Damage (main stat), Critical Hit Rate or Critical Hit Damage, Energy Recharge %, Attack %, Elemental Mastery (secondary stats)
Best Clorinde teams – Genshin Impact
Clorinde is a relatively straightforward Main DPS for your team. Due to one of her Passive Skills providing her with additional damage when Electro-related reactions are triggered, you’ll want to ensure that she isn’t running with an Electro-only composition.
- Clorinde (Main DPS), Raiden Shogun (Sub DPS), Nahida (Support), Kokomi (Support)
Clorinde and one Electro Sub DPS – you can choose from characters like Raiden Shogun, Yae Miko, Fischl, and others – provide consistent Electro application and create Electro Resonance, enhancing Energy regeneration. This will allow the team to consistently have its Bursts up. With Nahida and Kokomi you have two excellent off-field characters who can provide Dendro and Hydro effects to trigger Electro-related reactions with, activating Clorinde’s Passive Skill.
Alternatively, you can turn things around a little bit and slot a Hydro Sub DPS like Furina into the team, using Kuki Shinobu as your main healer. Or – if you’re feeling really adventurous – simply go without a main healer and rely on Clorinde and Furina’s HP restoration instead for a powerful Hyperbloom composition with Furina instead of Kokomi.
- Clorinde (Main DPS), Fischl (Sub DPS), Kazuha (Support), Kirara (Support)
Having Kazuha on the team adds some crowd control and elemental resistance shredding into the mix to improve damage. His Swirl and Kirara’s Dendro effects can trigger Clorinde’s Passive Skill as well, while you still have the benefits of a second Electro unit.
You can play an Overload version of this composition as well, replacing Kazuha and Kirara with Chevreuse and Bennett.
Clorinde ascension materials – Genshin Impact
You’ll want to quickly raise Clorinde’s level when you pull her, which means that you’ll need to farm her ascension materials. You’ll also require some material to upgrade her combat talents.
Here’s what you need to get Clorinde to level 90:
- Vajrada Amethyst Sliver x1
- Vajrada Amethyst Fragment x9
- Vajrada Amethyst Chunk x9
- Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone x6
- Transoceanic Pearl x18
- Transoceanic Chunk x30
- Xenochromatic Crystal x36
- Lumitoile x168
- Fontemer Unihorn x46
- Mora x2,092,530
Vajrada Amethyst can be obtained from any Electro-affiliated boss on the world map. Among these is the Fontemer Unihorn, which drops the required Fontemer Unihorns, making it easy for you to hit two birds with one pistolet shot. Transoceanic Pearls and its upgraded versions drop from the many sea creatures found all over Fontaine.
Lumitoile can be found attached to buildings, debris, and rocks underwater in the area around the Fortress of Meropide in Fontaine. The best way to earn more Mora in the game is to farm Golden Ley Line Blossoms.
Here’s what you need to upgrade all of Clorinde’s talents to their maximum level:
- Transoceanic Pearl x18
- Transoceanic Chunk x66
- Xenochromatic Crystal x93
- Teachings of Justice x9
- Guide to Justice x63
- Philosophies of Justice x114
- Everamber x18
- Crown of Insight x3
- Mora x4,957,500
For the materials already mentioned, check above. You’ll need to visit the Pale Forgotten Glory domain in Fontaine on Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday to farm Scrolls of Justice. Everamber is a boss item only dropped by the Guardian of Apep, so you’ll need to head to Sumeru to defeat it.
Crowns of Insight are a rare item gained from time-limited events or regional reward mechanics like the Grand Narukami Shrine in Inazuma, the Tree of Dreams in Sumeru, or the Fountain of Lucine in Fontaine.