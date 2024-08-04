Genshin Impact Emilie build and materials guide
The best Genshin Impact Emilie build will envelop you in the beautiful scent of victory and enable you to make full use of this 5-Star Dendro character’s talents. Emilie wields a polearm, fighting in hand-to-hand combat while using her knowledge as a perfumer and chemist to her advantage.
Her Elemental Skill, Fragrance Extraction, summons a Lumidouce Case that deals Dendro Damage in an area of effect. The Lumidouce Case stays on the battlefield and periodically shoots projectiles dealing Dendro Damage. When nearby enemies are Burning, they create Scent, which is collected by the Lumidouce Case. Once it has collected two Scents, it will transform into a Level 2 Lumidouce Case, firing additional projectiles. It needs to continue to gather Scent in order to stay on Level 2 and will otherwise revert to its original form. Only one Lumidouce Case can be active at a time.
Emilie’s Elemental Burst, Aromatic Explication, creates a Level 3 Lumidouce Case. This does not require any Scent and will continuously rain down projectiles dealing Dendro Damage. After the duration runs out, a Level 1 Lumidouce Case will replace the Level 3 Lumidouce Case. If a Level 2 Lumidouce Case was on the field before the Burst was activated, a Lumidouce Case of the same level will be summoned.
Her Talents not only boost the power of her Level 2 Lumidouce Cases, giving them an additional area-of-effect attack whenever they have collected two Scents, but also provide Pyro Resistance to the entire team and make Emilie herself deal additional damage to Burning targets.
Best Emilie weapons – Genshin Impact
Emilie has a signature polearm called Lumidouce Elegy, which provides the perfect mixture of stats and effects for her kit. It increases the wielder’s Critical Hit Rate and Attack alongside a damage boost when hitting or dealing Dendro Damage to Burning targets. This effect can stack up to two times and reaching two stacks regenerates Energy for the wearer. Both effects can be activated while the wielder is off-field. This allows you to maximize Emilie’s DPS on and off the battlefield.
Here are the best weapons for Emilie in Genshin Impact:
- Lumidouce Elegy (5-Star polearm)
- Calamity Queller (5-Star polearm)
- Deathmatch (4-Star polearm)
- Missive Windspear (4-Star polearm)
- Kitain Cross Spear (4-Star polearm)
Best Emilie artifacts – Genshin Impact
Emilie is an outlier among Dendro characters, who usually want to stack Elemental Mastery to maximize their damage. Emilie is different: Her kit is revolving around the Burning reaction, but that elemental reaction is not the source of her damage – it’s merely a catalyst. Regular Attack and Critical stats are much better to maximize Emilie’s damage.
As for artifacts, Emilie basically has a signature set she should use: Unfinished Reverie brings an Attack boost and increases her off-field damage when Burning enemies are nearby.
You should get the following stat distribution on Emilie’s artifact set:
- Flower: HP (main stat), Attack %, Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage, Energy Recharge (secondary stats)
- Plume: Attack (main stat), Attack %, Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage, Energy Recharge (secondary stats)
- Sands: Attack % (main stat), Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage, Energy Recharge, Attack (secondary stats)
- Goblet: Dendro Damage % (main stat), Attack %, Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage, Energy Recharge (secondary stats)
- Circlet: Critical Hit Rate or Critical Hit Damage (main stat), Attack %, Critical Hit Rate or Critical Damage, Energy Recharge, Attack (secondary stats)
Best Emilie teams – Genshin Impact
Naturally, Emilie works best when put into a team composition with at least one Pyro character, as this will allow all of her Burn-centric abilities to work.
- Arlecchino (Main DPS), Emilie (Sub DPS), Xiangling (Sub DPS), Bennett (Support)
This team is all about Burn – Arlecchino provides on-field Burn, Xiangling and Bennett provide off-field Burn (plus healing from the latter), and Emilie makes some perfume in the midst of all that chaos. The great advantage of this composition is that Emilie’s Lumidouce Case is pretty much always going to be maxed out thanks to the consistent Scent production.
- Ganyu (Main DPS), Emilie (Sub DPS), Xiangling (Sub DPS), Bennett (Support)
Alternatively, you could substitute the Pyro Main DPS with a Cryo Main DPS. While there will be a little less Burning overall, having those additional Melt reactions in the mix can help with damage – so no worries if you don’t have a fitting Pyro Main DPS, there are other options. Characters who are usually strong in Melt teams like Ganyu and Wriothesely are perfect for this.
Emilie ascension materials – Genshin Impact
You’ll want to quickly raise Emilie’s level when you finally get her, which means that you’ll need to farm her ascension materials. You’ll also require some material to upgrade her talents.
Here’s what you need to get Emilie to level 90:
- Nagadus Emerald Sliver x1
- Nagadus Emerald Fragment x9
- Nagadus Emerald Chunk x9
- Nagadus Emerald Gemstone x6
- Meshing Gear x18
- Mechanical Spur Gear x30
- Artificed Dynamic Gear x36
- Lakelight Lily x168
- Fragment of a Golden Melody x46
- Mora x2,092,530
Nagadus Emeralds are available from any Dendro-affiliated boss on the world map, such as the Terrorshroom or the Dendro Hypostasis. Fragment of a Golden Melody is loot obtained from the Legatus Golem in Remuria. Meshing Gears, Mechanical Spur Gears, and Artificed Dynamic Gears are gained by defeating clockwork mekas in Fontaine, which you can find pretty much anywhere in the region.
Lakelight Lilies can only be found in Fontaine, specifically in the Erinnyes Forest – our Lakelight Lily locations guide has the best farming route for them. The best way to earn more Mora is to farm Golden Ley Line Blossoms.
Here’s what you need to upgrade all of Emilie’s talents to their maximum level:
- Meshing Gear x18
- Mechanical Spur Gear x66
- Artificed Dynamic Gear x93
- Teachings of Order x9
- Guide to Order x63
- Philosophies of Order x114
- Silken Feather x18
- Crown of Insight x3
- Mora x4,957,500
For the materials already mentioned, check above. You’ll need to visit the Pale Forgotten Glory Domain in Fontaine on Wednesday, Saturday, or Sunday to farm Scrolls of Order. Silken Feathers are another material you can only get in Fontaine, as you’ll need to defeat Arlecchino to obtain them.
Crowns of Insight are a rare item gained from time-limited events or regional reward mechanics like the Grand Narukami Shrine in Inazuma, the Tree of Dreams in Sumeru, and the Fountain of Lucine in Fontaine.