Genshin Impact Sigewinne build and materials guide
Learn and nurture with the best Genshin Impact Sigewinne build, overcoming the differences between humans and Melusines in the process. This 5-Star Hydro character is a healer and can maximize her effectiveness in Fontaine-centric team compositions thanks to some mechanical interactions.
Table of Contents
Sigewinne’s Elemental Skill, Rebound Hydrotherapy, shoots Bolstering Bubblebalms that bounce between enemies, dealing Hydro Damage based on her Maximum HP. Each hit restores HP for all party members except Sigewinne herself, once again based on her Maximum HP. After a total of five bounces, Sigewinne's HP will be restored. She can hold the Skill to increase the size of the Bubblebalm, boosting its damage and healing. Weaker enemies hit by a bigger Bubblebalm will be imprisoned inside the bubble.
In addition to the above effects, this skill creates two Sourcewater Droplets – similar to Neuvillette’s mechanics – that grant Sigewinne a Bond of Life after being picked up. Clearing these Bonds of Life allows her to regain Elemental Energy.
Sigewinne’s Elemental Burst, Super Saturated Syringe, continuously deals Hydro Damage based on her Maximum HP in the area ahead of her.
Some of her noteworthy Passive Skills increase her healing based on how many Bonds of Life her party has in total and boost the Elemental Skill Damage dealt by off-field attacks from party members, keeping the team’s damage high even while Sigewinne is on the field to heal.
Best Sigewinne weapons – Genshin Impact
Sigewinne’s signature weapon, Silvershower Heartstrings, brings substantial boosts to the wielder’s Maximum HP thanks to its base stats and passive effect. Up to three stacks of the Remedy effect can be active at the same time, granting the wielder not only Maximum HP, but also an increased Critical Hit Rate for their Elemental Burst – that’s not going to make the Melusine a powerhouse DPS, but certainly will help make her Burst feel more impactful.
Bows granting HP are a rarity, with only Aqua Simulacra and Recurve Bow having similar properties – which makes them the best alternatives as Sigewinne’s weapon.
Here are the best weapons for Sigewinne in Genshin Impact:
- Silvershower Heartstrings (5-Star bow)
- Aqua Simulacra (5-Star bow)
- Favonius Warbow (4-Star bow)
- Sacrificial Bow (4-Star bow)
- Recurve Bow (3-Star bow)
Best Sigewinne artifacts – Genshin Impact
Maximizing Sigewinne’s effectiveness as a healer is possible with two Artifact sets, so you can simply use the one you’ve got more fitting stats on. Song of Days Past and Ocean-Hued Clam both increase the Healing Bonus of their wearer and come equipped with a passive mechanic that can add some damage output to the team based on the healing done by their wearer. Like that increased Critical Hit Rate on her signature weapon or the Elemental Skill Damage boost in her kit, this helps Sigewinne make some offensive contributions in addition to sustaining the party.
Focus on getting as much HP and Healing Bonus as possible to increase Sigewinne’s power.
You should get the following stat distribution on Sigewinne’s artifact set:
- Flower: HP (main stat), HP %, Energy Recharge, Critical Hit Rate, Critical Hit Damage (secondary stats)
- Plume: Attack (main stat), HP %, Energy Recharge, HP, Critical Hit Rate or Critical Hit Damage (secondary stats)
- Sands: HP % (main stat), Energy Recharge, HP, Critical Hit Rate, Critical Hit Damage (secondary stats)
- Goblet: HP % (main stat), Energy Recharge, HP, Critical Hit Rate, Critical Hit Damage (secondary stats)
- Circlet: Healing Bonus % (main stat), Energy Recharge, HP %, HP, Critical Hit Rate or Critical Hit Damage (secondary stats)
Best Sigewinne teams – Genshin Impact
Like many Hydro characters, Sigewinne is quite a versatile unit that isn’t merely useful as a pure healer, but comes with some damage potential as well – and you don’t even need to build her a different way for that, since her entire kit scales with Maximum HP anyways.
- Nahida (Main DPS), Nilou (Sub DPS), Collei (Sub DPS), Sigewinne (Support)
Sigewinne is a potential new addition to your Nilou Bloom team, providing the team with enough sustain to survive the cascade of Dendro explosions on the field. In addition, her Elemental Skill Damage bonus increases the entire party’s direct damage output, even outside of reactions.
Nahida will do most of the on-field work here, while Collei provides additional Dendro effects.
- Raiden Shogun (Main DPS), Furina (Sub DPS), Nahida (Sub DPS), Sigewinne (Support)
Hyperbloom is another strong composition that can make use of Sigewinne, especially with the off-field attacks from Raiden Shogun and Furina benefiting from her Passive Skill. What’s more, Furina and Sigewinne can create Hydro Resonance, boosting the team’s Maximum HP.
As usual, you can switch Xingqiu, Yelan or Kokomi in for Furina. Sigewinne is also a possible healer for a Clorinde team.
- Navia (Main DPS), Furina (Sub DPS), Chiori (Sub DPS), Sigewinne (Support)
Another solid party for Sigewinne is a Fontaine Geo line-up with Navia as the Main DPS. You’ll have both Geo and Hydro Resonance and the necessary fast rotations to deal lots of damage.
Characters like Ningguang and Albedo are good alternatives to Chiori in this composition.
Sigewinne ascension materials – Genshin Impact
You’ll want to quickly raise Sigewinne’s level when you finally pull her, which means that you’ll need to farm her ascension materials. You’ll also require some material to upgrade her talents.
Here’s what you need to get Sigewinne to level 90:
- Varunada Lazurite Sliver x1
- Varunada Lazurite Fragment x9
- Varunada Lazurite Chunk x9
- Varunada Lazurite Gemstone x6
- Transoceanic Pearl x18
- Transoceanic Chunk x30
- Xenochromatic Crystal x36
- Romaritime Flower x168
- Water That Failed To Transcend x46
- Mora x2,092,530
Varunada Lazurite can be obtained from any Hydro-affiliated boss on the world map, such as the Hydro Tulpa in Fontaine, which you’ll need to defeat anyways to gain Water That Failed To Transcend – two materials, one boss. Transoceanic Pearls and its derivatives are drops from the many ocean creatures found in Fontaine’s waters, so be sure to always farm those when you come across them.
Romaritime Flower only grow in Fontaine’s Salacia Plain and must be harvested using the power of Hydro. The best way to earn more Mora in the game is to farm Golden Ley Line Blossoms.
Here’s what you need to upgrade all of Sigewinne’s talents to their maximum level:
- Transoceanic Pearl x18
- Transoceanic Chunk x66
- Xenochromatic Crystal x93
- Teachings of Equity x9
- Guide to Equity x63
- Philosophies of Equity x114
- Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom x18
- Crown of Insight x3
- Mora x4,957,500
For the materials already mentioned, check above. You’ll need to visit the Pale Forgotten Glory Domain in Fontaine on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday to farm Scrolls of Equity. Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom is a boss item only dropped by the All-Devouring Narwhal, so you’ll need to farm the Abyss creature.
Crowns of Insight are a rare item gained from time-limited events or regional reward mechanics like the Grand Narukami Shrine in Inazuma, the Tree of Dreams in Sumeru, or the Fountain of Lucine in Fontaine.