Genshin Impact update 4.7: release time and maintenance details

Learn when the Genshin Impact servers will be back up

Update 4.7 for Genshin Impact arrives this week, introducing an entire trio of fresh characters in the persons of Clorinde, Sethos, and Sigewinne on top of brand-new story content and events.

Table of Contents

  1. Genshin Impact update 4.7: server downtime
  2. Genshin Impact update 4.7: release time
  3. Genshin Impact update 4.7: preload
  4. Genshin Impact update 4.7: download size

As usual, the Genshin Impact servers will go down for a few hours while the update is applied and some maintenance work is being conducted. Players can expect to receive compensation for the downtime, which will be delivered to their in-game mailbox after the servers are back up – and as the honored saying goes, Freemogems are the best kind of Primogems, right?

Here are all the details on the Genshin Impact update 4.7 start and server downtime.

Genshin Impact update 4.7: server downtime

The Genshin Impact servers are scheduled to go offline on June 5, 2024, at 6am (UTC+8) in preparation for update 4.7. Here’s what that means for your timezone:

  • June 4, 3pm PT
  • June 4, 5pm CT
  • June 4, 6pm ET
  • June 4, 11pm BST
  • June 5, 12am CEST
  • June 5, 3:30am IST
  • June 5, 6am CST
  • June 5, 7am KST/JST
  • June 5, 8am AEST
  • June 5, 10am NZST

The Genshin Impact servers are estimated to be offline for a duration of five hours, after which players will be able to log back in and start exploring update 4.7’s additions.

Genshin Impact update 4.7: release time

Usually, HoYoverse doesn’t need any more time than the scheduled five hours, so here’s when Genshin Impact update 4.7 should be available in your timezone:

  • June 4, 8pm PT
  • June 4, 10pm CT
  • June 4, 11pm ET
  • June 5, 4am BST
  • June 5, 5am CEST
  • June 5, 8:30am IST
  • June 5, 11am CST
  • June 5, 12pm KST/JST
  • June 5, 1pm AEST
  • June 5, 3pm NZST

Each hour of downtime will be compensated with 60 Primogems for free, so a total of 300 of the in-game currency is what you can expect to arrive in your mail. In case things go terribly wrong somehow, HoYoverse always offers additional compensation. Don’t forget to claim this present inside a 30 day timespan, as it will delete itself afterwards and take the Primogems with it.

Genshin Impact update 4.7: preload

You can already preload Genshin Impact update 4.7 on PC, iOS, and Android right now – for PS4 and PS5 players, this is not an option, however. Preloading the patch enables you to get back to the game quicker on the day of the update, as you’ll already have the majority of necessary files on your device.

Genshin Impact update 4.7: download size

Update 4.7 will bring some changes to how the PC version’s files are organized and stored, so you should expect this patch to require more initial storage space for download and installation than usual. However, this change will cut down the overall size of the game, resulting in a mere minor storage size increase when comparing 4.6 to 4.7. Similar changes have been made to the mobile version with the previous patch and have led to great results.

Expected download size for Genshin Impact 4.7:

  • PC: 19 to 25 GB (20 to 28 GB required for unzipping)
  • Mobile: 1.8 to 2 GB

Note that your download size will depend on the voice packs you’ve got installed and the amount of content you’ve already cleared, hence the variations.

