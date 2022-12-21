All Lost Tape locations in Goat Simulator 3

We all love going to the movies to watch a new film, but it’s a bit awkward when the cinema has lost all of the tapes for you to watch. This is the situation we find ourselves in in the goofy world of Goat Simulator 3. Once you find the cinema you’ll be given The Lost Tapes quest, and you complete it by finding a tape.

To complete the quest you only need to find a single tape, which is very easy to do, but locate all six tapes and bring them back, and you’ll earn the Certified Fresh trophy or achievement. There are two tapes in Goatenburg near the cinema, two in Downtown, and another two in Suburbsville.

You’ll need to carry each tape back to the cinema in Goatenburg and play them to complete the quest – here’s everything you need to know to complete The Lost Tapes quest and get the Certified Fresh trophy in Goat Simulator 3.

All Lost Tape locations – Goat Simulator 3