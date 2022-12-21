All Lost Tape locations in Goat Simulator 3

Skip to main content
Goat Simulator 3 The Lost Tapes: all movie tape locations for the Certified Fresh trophy

Goat Simulator 3 The Lost Tapes: all movie tape locations for the Certified Fresh trophy

All movie tape locations in Goat Simulator 3 for The Lost Tapes quest and Certified Fresh achievement/trophy
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

All movie tape locations in Goat Simulator 3 for The Lost Tapes quest and Certified Fresh achievement/trophy

We all love going to the movies to watch a new film, but it’s a bit awkward when the cinema has lost all of the tapes for you to watch. This is the situation we find ourselves in in the goofy world of Goat Simulator 3. Once you find the cinema you’ll be given The Lost Tapes quest, and you complete it by finding a tape.

To complete the quest you only need to find a single tape, which is very easy to do, but locate all six tapes and bring them back, and you’ll earn the Certified Fresh trophy or achievement. There are two tapes in Goatenburg near the cinema, two in Downtown, and another two in Suburbsville.

You’ll need to carry each tape back to the cinema in Goatenburg and play them to complete the quest – here’s everything you need to know to complete The Lost Tapes quest and get the Certified Fresh trophy in Goat Simulator 3.

All Lost Tape locations – Goat Simulator 3

Horror Movie tape location

goat simulator lost tapes (2)

This is one of the easiest tapes to find – it’s on the roof of the cinema.

Mount the roof using the air vents on the left side of the building, and grab the tape from the top.

goat simulator lost tapes (1)

Bring it into the projector room and insert the tape into the slot to play the movie. You can also headbutt the eject button to stop the tape and play a different one.

Love tape location

goat simulator lost tapes (5)

Another super simple tape, this is around the right side of the cinema building.

goat simulator lost tapes (17)

Just hop over to the platform, grab it, and play it in the projector room. If any of these tapes don’t appear for you, try restarting the game.

Reinfaus – A Bag’s Beginning tape location

goat simulator lost tapes (13)

This tape sits on one of the biggest buildings in the Downtown area. Not the Empire State Building clone – the only just a bit shorter than it. 

goat simulator lost tapes (16)

In order to get on top of the building you’ll need to use grind rails – you can do so easily from the Big Bad Wolf Whistleblower location.

goat simulator lost tapes (7)

Once you’re on top of the building you’ll notice a billboard for Reinfaus: A Bag’s Beginning. 

goat simulator lost tapes (15)

The tape is sat on top of a box in front of the billboard. Take it all the way back to the projector room in Goatenburg.

Where the Heck is Steve? tape location

goat simulator lost tapes (4)

Another tape to be found in Downtown, this one is located in a small shop opposite to the Police Station. 

goat simulator lost tapes (3)

The tape is found sitting on the desk in the building with the sloped roof, opposite to the Police Station, in the center of Downtown’s version of Times Square.

Co-Living with a Goat – EP 01 tape location

goat simulator lost tapes (10)

The last two tapes are found in Suburbsville. In the suburbs, opposite some construction happening on the street, there’s a quaint little house, and inside you’ll find someone doing press-ups in front of their TV. 

goat simulator lost tapes (6)

Next to them you’ll find the Co-Living with a Goat – EP 01 tape. Fascinating. 

goat simulator lost tapes (11)

Drag it back to the cinema and make sure to play it.

The Destroyer tape location

goat simulator lost tapes (9)

The final tape is also located in Suburbsville. 

goat simulator lost tapes (8)

Across the street from the park’s swingset you’ll find a raised wooden area with park benches on top, and next to the path at the back is a bench. That bench has the final lost tape underneath it.

goat simulator lost tapes (14)

Take this tape back to the cinema to play it, and earn the Certified Fresh achievement and trophy.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

goat simulator lost tapes (12)
Guides

All Lost Tape locations in Goat Simulator 3

By Dave Aubrey
cod-mw-2-screen-1
Features

If you only play Call of Duty or FIFA then you’re not a real gamer

By Georgina Young
goat simulator whistleblowers (2)
Guides

All Wanted: Whistleblower locations in Goat Simulator 3

By Dave Aubrey
Epic Games Store logo
Guides

Get a free game every day this Christmas on the Epic Games Store

By Ryan Woodrow
Ice Dragon Kyurem in Pokémon Go.
News

Pokémon Go’s Kyurem raids are finally worth it

By Marco Wutz
rio-ferdinand
News

Soccer star Rio Ferdinand reprimanded by the ASA over PlayStation ad

By Kirk McKeand
goat-simulator-3
News

Goat Simulator 3 uses leaked GTA 6 footage, gets lawyered

By Kirk McKeand
Minecraft New Year Celebration 2023 key art
Guides

Claim free rewards every day in the Minecraft New Year Celebration

By Ryan Woodrow