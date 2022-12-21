All Lost Tape locations in Goat Simulator 3

Goat Simulator 3 The Lost Tapes: all movie tape locations for the Certified Fresh trophy
We all love going to the movies to watch a new film, but it’s a bit awkward when the cinema has lost all of the tapes for you to watch. This is the situation we find ourselves in in the goofy world of Goat Simulator 3. Once you find the cinema you’ll be given The Lost Tapes quest, and you complete it by finding a tape.
To complete the quest you only need to find a single tape, which is very easy to do, but locate all six tapes and bring them back, and you’ll earn the Certified Fresh trophy or achievement. There are two tapes in Goatenburg near the cinema, two in Downtown, and another two in Suburbsville.
You’ll need to carry each tape back to the cinema in Goatenburg and play them to complete the quest – here’s everything you need to know to complete The Lost Tapes quest and get the Certified Fresh trophy in Goat Simulator 3.
All Lost Tape locations – Goat Simulator 3
Horror Movie tape location
This is one of the easiest tapes to find – it’s on the roof of the cinema.
Mount the roof using the air vents on the left side of the building, and grab the tape from the top.
Bring it into the projector room and insert the tape into the slot to play the movie. You can also headbutt the eject button to stop the tape and play a different one.
Love tape location
Another super simple tape, this is around the right side of the cinema building.
Just hop over to the platform, grab it, and play it in the projector room. If any of these tapes don’t appear for you, try restarting the game.
Reinfaus – A Bag’s Beginning tape location
This tape sits on one of the biggest buildings in the Downtown area. Not the Empire State Building clone – the only just a bit shorter than it.
In order to get on top of the building you’ll need to use grind rails – you can do so easily from the Big Bad Wolf Whistleblower location.
Once you’re on top of the building you’ll notice a billboard for Reinfaus: A Bag’s Beginning.
The tape is sat on top of a box in front of the billboard. Take it all the way back to the projector room in Goatenburg.
Where the Heck is Steve? tape location
Another tape to be found in Downtown, this one is located in a small shop opposite to the Police Station.
The tape is found sitting on the desk in the building with the sloped roof, opposite to the Police Station, in the center of Downtown’s version of Times Square.
Co-Living with a Goat – EP 01 tape location
The last two tapes are found in Suburbsville. In the suburbs, opposite some construction happening on the street, there’s a quaint little house, and inside you’ll find someone doing press-ups in front of their TV.
Next to them you’ll find the Co-Living with a Goat – EP 01 tape. Fascinating.
Drag it back to the cinema and make sure to play it.
The Destroyer tape location
The final tape is also located in Suburbsville.
Across the street from the park’s swingset you’ll find a raised wooden area with park benches on top, and next to the path at the back is a bench. That bench has the final lost tape underneath it.
Take this tape back to the cinema to play it, and earn the Certified Fresh achievement and trophy.