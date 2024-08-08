Check out the God of War Ragnarok PC requirements
Sony Santa Monica and Nixxes revealed the God of War Ragnarok PC requirements ahead of the action game’s September 2024 launch, and they’re pretty demanding – if you want the best possible settings, anyway. You can get by with older hardware just fine and still manage 30fps at 1080p, though you need more than a little extra space on your drive.
God of War Ragnarok takes 190GB – double the size of its PS5 version – and as with most modern games, you’ll want to install it on an SSD instead of an old-fashioned HDD. It's worth the space, though. In our God of War Ragnarok review, we called it a candidate for our favorite game of the generation.
We’ve listed the God of War Ragnarok PC requirements for each of the game’s settings below, with a breakdown of what extra features you can toggle to get more out of your system.
God of War Ragnarok PC requirements
Minimum
Recommended
High
Performance
Ultra
Settings
1080p @ 30 FPS, AVG Low Settings
1080P @ 60 FPS, AVG Medium Settings
1440P @ 60 FPS, AVG High Settings
4K @ 60 FPS, AVG High Settings
4K @ 60 FPS, AVG Ultra Settings
GPU
NVIDIA GTX 1060 | AMD RX 5500 XT
NVIDIA RTX 2060 Super | AMD RX 5700
NVIDIA RTX 3070 | AMD RX 6800
NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti | AMD RX 6900 XT
NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti |AMD RX 7900 XT
CPU
Intel i5-4670k | AMD Ryzen 3 1200
Intel i5-8600 AMD | Ryzen 5 3600
Intel i7-7700K | AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
Intel i7-7700K | AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
Intel i5-11600K | AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
RAM
8 GB
16 GB
16 GB
16 GB
16 GB
God of War Ragnarok on PC also includes support for:
- Nvidia DLSS 3.7
- AMD FSR 3.1
- Intel XeSS 1.3
Each of those uses frame generation technology that lets you play at higher resolutions without sacrificing framerates. DLSS and FSR are almost identical in most cases, so just tinker around with both to see which one works best for you.
God of War Ragnarok’s PC port launches on September 19, 2024, for Steam. Pre-orders are open now, and if you do decide to pre-order, you’ll get a new outfit for Kratos and one for Atreus as well.
And if you're jumping into the game for the first time, check out our God of War Ragnarok tips for a smoother start.