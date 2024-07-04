PSA: Get your GTA Online Independence Day rewards while they last
It’s the 4th of July, and that means it’s time to get some GTA Online Independence Day rewards. Rockstar is celebrating summer with a slew of special events, giveaways, double and triple money rewards in some of the multiplayer game’s routine activities, and a new super car – that you’ll have to pay for. This is a celebration of American culture, after all.
These are all the GTA Online Independence Day rewards and freebies with a bit about how to get them. Despite being about one specific day, several of these events last beyond July 4, so you can slot these events in with your other Bottom Dollar activities.
GTA Online Independence Day rewards
- The Överflöd Pipistrello super car, now available to purchase from Legendary Motorsport or the Luxury Autos Showroom, and free for GTA+ Members through July 31. Is it a GTA 6 car? Who can say.
- Weekly Challenge: Complete 3 Mobile Operations Missions to earn an additional GTA$100,000 through July 10
- Triple GTA$ and RP on Mobile Operations Missions
- Double GTA$ on Running Back (Remix)
- Salvage Yard Robbery Targets: The Karin Boor (Off-Road), Bravado Buffalo STX (Muscle), and Invetero Coquette D10 (Sports)
- 30% off Mobile Operations Centers, all their upgrades and modifications, plus 50% off on the Stars and Stripes, Fighting Freedom, and Eagle Claw liveries
- HSW Premium Test Ride: The Übermacht Niobe (Sports)
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Place Top 5 in the LS Car Meet Series for two days in a row to win the Obey Omnis (Sports)
- LS Car Meet Test Rides: The Übermacht Revolter (Sports, 30% off), Declasse Tulip (Muscle), and Invetero Coquette (Sports)
- Lucky Wheel Top Prize: The Karin Boor (Off-Road)
- Premium Deluxe Motorsport Vehicles: The Declasse Vamos (Muscle), Vapid Caracara 4x4 (Off-Road), Weeny Dynasty (Sports Classic, 30% off), Enus Cognoscenti 55 (Sedan), and Western Sovereign (Motorcycle, 50% off)
- Luxury Autos Vehicles: The Överflöd Pipistrello (Super) and Annis Euros X32 (Coupe)
- Gun Van Discounts: 60% off the Firework Launcher and the Musket
- Vehicle Discounts: 50% off all Independence Day Themed Vehicles and Items, and the USA Parachute Bag, plus 30% off the Übermacht Revolter (Sports), Weeny Dynasty (Sports Classic), Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible (Muscle), and Bravado Hotring Hellfire (Sports)
- GTA+ Members: An additional GTA$1,000,000 bonus every month through August, a free Överflöd Pipistrello (Super), Independence Day Jacket and Pants, new Chameleon Paints, and more
GTA Online Independence Day rewards
- The Fireworks Bucket Hat, Stars and Stripes Bucket Hat, and the Lady Liberty Bucket Hat, just for logging in
- The Pißwasser Beer Hat, Benedict Beer Hat, Patriot Beer Hat, and Supa Wet Beer Hat or the Statue of Happiness T-Shirt hidden in crates retrieved from Business Battles
And if you're looking to shake up your usual routine, consider adding a stun gun to the mix for a bit of extra fun.