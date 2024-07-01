GTA Online: where to buy a Stun Gun
For the new Bounty Hunter missions in GTA Online, you have the option to bring your bounty in dead or alive, however, you’ll earn far greater rewards if they’re alive. The GTA games typically aren’t optimized for non-lethal gameplay, but the GTA Online Bottom Dollar Bounties update gives you an easy way to get your hands on a Stun Gun to take out your targets while keeping them alive.
We’ll explain how to buy a Stun Gun in GTA Online so you can get your bounty business underway.
Where to buy a Stun Gun in GTA Online
There are two ways to get a Stun Gun, however, one relies on your getting quite lucky.
The first is via the Bottom Dollar Bounties main questline. If you haven’t already, you need to set up an agency business with Franklin Clinton, which in turn requires purchasing an agency property from the Dynasty 8 website, so be prepared to spend a fair bit of cash.
Once you have one set up, you can visit the armory on the top floor, where you can purchase your weapons. If you’ve played the base game of GTA 5 then you might think that the Stun Gun would be a nice and cheap weapon like it is in the single-player, but if you’ve been playing GTA Online for long enough, then you’ll know it doesn’t understand the meaning of the word cheap. $375,000 is how much it will cost you to buy a Stun Gun this way (unless you have any discounts), but it is the only store that reliably has it in stock.
The alternative method is to check out the Gun Van. However, this is a shop that changes its stock weekly, so you’ll need to be quite lucky to get it in stock.
Whatever method you use, once you have the Stun Gun, you can start non-lethally dealing with your bounties. Just be warned that it has quite a short range, so you’ll need to get close to your target before using it on them.