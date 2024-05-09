Hades 2: all Animal Familiars and where to find them
The task of killing time itself isn’t the easiest in Hades 2, so it’s nice to know that you don’t have to go it alone. Through and incantation, you’ll be able to unlock the ability to bring an animal friend with you on your adventures that give certain buffs along the way. What’s more is by giving them further treats, you can upgrade these abilities and push their potential even further.
We’ll go through each Animal Familiar currently in Hades 2, explain what they do, and where you can find them.
How to tame an Animal Familiar
To tame a familiar you need to create the treats to win them over. These have two different recipes. The first time you make one of these, it will cost you:
- 2 Nectar
- 1 Lotus
However, shortly after crafting your first, you’ll unlock a repeatable recipe for them. This new recipe costs:
- 2 Nectar
- 1 Stardust
Frinos the Frog
Frinos is the easiest to find as they’re in the Crossroads, next to where you spawn anytime you return from a run. Give them a treat and they’ll hop around after you – they may not be the fastest, but they’ll always catch up.
Frinos offers the following buffs:
- Absorbs any ranged shots that hit him
- Gives +10 max HP at the start of a run
- Gives one use of Tablet of Peace without having to carry the tool
Toula the Cat
Toula is a little trickier to get a hold of. At first, you’ll find them in the fountain room of Erebus, but by the time you unlock the familiar treats, they will stop appearing there. Instead you’ll need to clear the first area of the surface, the City of Ephyra, and find them on the dock, on the westernmost pier.
Toula offers the following buffs:
- Attacks an enemy for 99 damage when you sprint near her
- Gives one extra use of Death Defiance
- Gives one use of the Rod of Fishing without having to carry the tool