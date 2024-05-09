Video Games

Hades 2: all Animal Familiars and where to find them

How to find every Animal Familiar in Hades 2, and what they do in combat

Ryan Woodrow

Frinos
Frinos / Supergiant Games

The task of killing time itself isn’t the easiest in Hades 2, so it’s nice to know that you don’t have to go it alone. Through and incantation, you’ll be able to unlock the ability to bring an animal friend with you on your adventures that give certain buffs along the way. What’s more is by giving them further treats, you can upgrade these abilities and push their potential even further.

We’ll go through each Animal Familiar currently in Hades 2, explain what they do, and where you can find them.

How to tame an Animal Familiar

Hades 2 Cooking in the cauldron
Cooking in the cauldron / Supergiant Games

To tame a familiar you need to create the treats to win them over. These have two different recipes. The first time you make one of these, it will cost you:

  • 2 Nectar
  • 1 Lotus

However, shortly after crafting your first, you’ll unlock a repeatable recipe for them. This new recipe costs:

  • 2 Nectar
  • 1 Stardust

Frinos the Frog

Hades 2 Frinos
Frinos / Supergiant Games

Frinos is the easiest to find as they’re in the Crossroads, next to where you spawn anytime you return from a run. Give them a treat and they’ll hop around after you – they may not be the fastest, but they’ll always catch up.

Frinos offers the following buffs:

  • Absorbs any ranged shots that hit him
  • Gives +10 max HP at the start of a run
  • Gives one use of Tablet of Peace without having to carry the tool

Toula the Cat

Hades 2 Toula
Toula / Supergiant Games

Toula is a little trickier to get a hold of. At first, you’ll find them in the fountain room of Erebus, but by the time you unlock the familiar treats, they will stop appearing there. Instead you’ll need to clear the first area of the surface, the City of Ephyra, and find them on the dock, on the westernmost pier.

Toula offers the following buffs:

  • Attacks an enemy for 99 damage when you sprint near her
  • Gives one extra use of Death Defiance
  • Gives one use of the Rod of Fishing without having to carry the tool
Published
