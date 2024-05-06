Hades 2: the best Keepsakes to improve your runs
Everyone loves a gift, and much like in the first Hades, if you gift any of your allies with some Ambrosia, they’ll return that kindness by giving you a Keepsake. There are currently 26 in this version of the game, and they all give you different effects. We’ll let you know what the best Keepsakes are in Hades 2 and gives them to you, to maximize your performance when fighting through the Underworld.
Table of Contents
1. A – Silver Wheel
Received from: Hecate
While this Keepsake slowly becomes obsolete as you get other methods of regenerating mana, the Silver Wheel is very useful in the early game. If you have no mana regeneration then you’re severely limited in terms of how many omega attacks you can unleash in one encounter, which can make your life a lot more difficult.
2. B – Knuckle Bones
Received from: Odysseus
Bosses are Hades 2’s toughest enemies, so this gives you a way to make your encounters with them a little bit easier. Once you unlock the ability to change Keepsakes between areas, you can deploy this one strategically to weaken a boss that’s giving you trouble.
3. C – Luckier Tooth
Received from: Schelemeus
Not dying is pretty useful in a game like this, and the Luckier Tooth gives you the chance to avoid death once per night. Taking this one at the right time – and stacking it with other Death Defiance abilities – can make your run last much longer.
4. D – Ghost Onion
Received from: Dora
Healing can be hard to come by in Hades 2, but this Keepsake will ensure you remain at full health until it runs out of juice. While it can’t heal a massive amount, putting it on just before a floor you’re struggling with can be a huge help.
5. E – Evil Eye
Received from: Nemesis
Sometimes you just want revenge. Nemesis’ Keepsake is perfect for this, as it allows you to do increased damage to whichever enemy last killed you. This is especially helpful if a boss was the last thing to kill you, as the increased damage will make a big difference.
6. F – Engraved Pin
Received from: Moros
Once more, this Keepsake gives you a chance to defy death, but it requires a bit of skill. If your health hits zero, you have a further ten seconds of immortality, and if you clear the room before those seconds are up, then you get to dodge death for the time being. It may not be the biggest help in bosses, but if you’re struggling with a horde of enemies then this could make all the difference.
7. V – Silken Sash
Received from: Arachne
Armor is extremely useful if you can maintain it. It stops your health from decreasing, which obviously keeps you alive for longer. The Silken Sash not only gives you some free armor, but it also lets you continually build it up as long as you don’t hit zero. It requires some skill, but if you can avoid damage then you can build quite a powerful set.
8. W – Aromatic Phial
Received from: Narcissus
It’s not uncommon for a boss fight to leave you on the brink of death. While the fountains help, they don’t give the full restoration you would hope for. The Aromatic Phial is a huge help in this department, giving you a big boost just when you need it. Plus, as a bonus, you get one free rare or better boon the next time you encounter one of the gods.
9. X – Concave Stone
Received from: Echo
This one is straightforward but can be very helpful. Boons are the lifeblood of any build, so getting an extra one for free is an easy win, especially if it’s a god you’re looking to build your entire set around.