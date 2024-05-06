Video Games

Hades 2: the best Keepsakes to improve your runs

The best Hades 2 Keepsakes to take with you on every run

Ryan Woodrow

Hades 2
Hades 2 / Supergiant Games

Everyone loves a gift, and much like in the first Hades, if you gift any of your allies with some Ambrosia, they’ll return that kindness by giving you a Keepsake. There are currently 26 in this version of the game, and they all give you different effects. We’ll let you know what the best Keepsakes are in Hades 2 and gives them to you, to maximize your performance when fighting through the Underworld.


Table of Contents

  1. A – Silver Wheel
  2. B – Knuckle Bones
  3. C – Luckier Tooth
  4. D – Ghost Onion
  5. E – Evil Eye
  6. F – Engraved Pin
  7. V – Silken Sash
  8. W – Aromatic Phial
  9. X – Concave Stone

1. A – Silver Wheel

Hades 2 Silver Wheel
Silver Wheel / Supergiant Games

Received from: Hecate

While this Keepsake slowly becomes obsolete as you get other methods of regenerating mana, the Silver Wheel is very useful in the early game. If you have no mana regeneration then you’re severely limited in terms of how many omega attacks you can unleash in one encounter, which can make your life a lot more difficult.

2. B – Knuckle Bones

Hades 2 Knuckle Bones
Knuckle Bones / Supergiant Games

Received from: Odysseus

Bosses are Hades 2’s toughest enemies, so this gives you a way to make your encounters with them a little bit easier. Once you unlock the ability to change Keepsakes between areas, you can deploy this one strategically to weaken a boss that’s giving you trouble.

3. C – Luckier Tooth

Hades 2 Luckier Tooth
Luckier Tooth / Supergiant Games

Received from: Schelemeus

Not dying is pretty useful in a game like this, and the Luckier Tooth gives you the chance to avoid death once per night. Taking this one at the right time – and stacking it with other Death Defiance abilities – can make your run last much longer.

4. D – Ghost Onion

Hades 2 Ghost Onion
Ghost Onion / Supergiant Games

Received from: Dora

Healing can be hard to come by in Hades 2, but this Keepsake will ensure you remain at full health until it runs out of juice. While it can’t heal a massive amount, putting it on just before a floor you’re struggling with can be a huge help.

5. E – Evil Eye

Hades 2 Evil Eye
Hades 2 Evil Eye / Supergiant Games

Received from: Nemesis

Sometimes you just want revenge. Nemesis’ Keepsake is perfect for this, as it allows you to do increased damage to whichever enemy last killed you. This is especially helpful if a boss was the last thing to kill you, as the increased damage will make a big difference.

6. F – Engraved Pin

Hades 2 Engraved Pin
Engraved Pin / Supergiant Games

Received from: Moros

Once more, this Keepsake gives you a chance to defy death, but it requires a bit of skill. If your health hits zero, you have a further ten seconds of immortality, and if you clear the room before those seconds are up, then you get to dodge death for the time being. It may not be the biggest help in bosses, but if you’re struggling with a horde of enemies then this could make all the difference.

7. V – Silken Sash

Hades 2 Silken Sash
Silken Sash / Supergiant Games

Received from: Arachne

Armor is extremely useful if you can maintain it. It stops your health from decreasing, which obviously keeps you alive for longer. The Silken Sash not only gives you some free armor, but it also lets you continually build it up as long as you don’t hit zero. It requires some skill, but if you can avoid damage then you can build quite a powerful set.

8. W – Aromatic Phial

Hades 2 Aromatic Phial
Aromatic Phial / Supergiant Games

Received from: Narcissus

It’s not uncommon for a boss fight to leave you on the brink of death. While the fountains help, they don’t give the full restoration you would hope for. The Aromatic Phial is a huge help in this department, giving you a big boost just when you need it. Plus, as a bonus, you get one free rare or better boon the next time you encounter one of the gods.

9. X – Concave Stone

Hades 2 Concave Stone
Concave Stone / Supergiant Games

Received from: Echo

This one is straightforward but can be very helpful. Boons are the lifeblood of any build, so getting an extra one for free is an easy win, especially if it’s a god you’re looking to build your entire set around.

