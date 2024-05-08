Video Games

Hades 2: how to get Bronze

Where to find and harvest Bronze in Hades 2

Hades 2’s many incantations require you to gather a lot of resources on your many runs through the Underworld and across the surface. Thankfully, most of these items aren’t too hard to find as long as you know where to look – and bring the right tool for the job. We’ll tell you where to get Bronze in Hades and how to harvest it, so you can keep moving forward.

Where to find Bronze in Hades 2

Bronze can be found in big clumps in the City of Ephyra, which is the first area of the surface. We have a guide on how to go to the surface in Hades 2 if you can’t already get there, but make sure to bring the Crescent Pick tool with you, as you need that to harvest Bronze.

Like Silver in Erebus or any other rock/metal, it will randomly spawn in a big pile in various rooms throughout the City of Ephyra – they look like piles of discarded weapons and armor from the people who used to live in the now-ruined city.  One node will give you three chunks of Bronze, so you can get all you need for the Argent Skull in one trip.

