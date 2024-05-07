Video Games

Hades 2: how to get every Keepsake

How to get every Keepsake in Hades 2

Ryan Woodrow

Supergiant Games

Keepsakes are among the most important parts of your Hades 2 builds. They give you a lot of great beneficial effects, plus, once you’ve unlocked the incantation, you can change them multiple times per run, letting you customize your Keepsake to whatever effect you most need at the time.

There are currently 26 Keepsakes in Hades 2, one for every NPC who accepts Nectar gifts, and you only have to give them one to earn it. We’ve listed every Keepsake, who gives them, and where you can find them so you can fill out your collection. However, if you want to know the most useful ones, then check out our guide of the best Hades 2 Keepsakes.

Every Keepsake location in Hades 2

Hades 2 Keepsakes
Keepsakes / Supergiant Games

Keepsake

Given by

Location

Silver Wheel

Hecate

Crossroads - by the Cauldron

Knuckle Bones

Odysseys

Crossroads - along the main path

Luckier Tooth

Schemelmeus

Crossroads - in the training grounds

Ghost Onion

Dora

Crossroads - in Melione's tent

Evil Eye

Nemesis

Crossroads - in the southmost section

Engraved Pin

Moros

Crossroads - must use incantations to summon him

Discordant Bell

Eris

Crossroads - in the northwest, appears after Moros

Gold Purse

Charon

Shops - any floor

Metallic Droplet

Hermes

God boon

White Antler

Artemis

Underworld - randomly helps you in combat

Moon Beam

Selene

God boon

Cloud Bangle

Zeus

God boon

Iridescent Fan

Hera

God boon

Vivid Sea

Poseidon

God boon

Barley Shef

Demeter

God boon

Pruest Hope

Apollo

God boon

Beautiful Mirror

Aphrodite

God boon

Adamant Shard

Hephaestus

God boon

Everlasting Ember

Hestia

God boon

Lion Fang

Heracles

City of Ephyra - randomly helps you in combat

Blackened Fleece

Medea

City of Ephyra - as a helper NPC along the way

Crystal Figuine

Circe

Rift of Thessaly - as a helper NPC along the way

Silken Sash

Arachne

Erebus - as a helper NPC along the way

Aromatic Phial

Narcissus

Oceanus - as a helper NPC along the way

Concave Stone

Echo

Mourning Fields - as a helper NPC along the way

Experimental Hammer

Icarus

Rift of Thessaly - randomly helps you in combat

Transcendent Embryo

Chaos

Chaos Gates

Published
Ryan Woodrow

RYAN WOODROW

Ryan Woodrow is Guides Editor for GLHF based in London, England. He has a particular love for JRPGs and the stories they tell. His all-time favorite JRPGs are the Xenoblade Chronicles games because of the highly emotive and philosophy-driven stories that hold great meaning. Other JRPGs he loves in the genre are Persona 5 Royal, Octopath Traveler, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Nier Automata, and Pokémon. He also regularly dives deep into the indie scene trying to find hidden gems and innovative ideas. Some of his favorite indie games include FTL: Faster Than Light, Thomas Was Alone, Moonlighter, Phantom Abyss, and Towerfall Ascension. More of his favorite games are Minecraft, Super Mario Odyssey, Stardew Valley, Skyrim, and XCOM 2. He has a first-class degree in Games Studies from Staffordshire University and has written for several sites such as USA Today's ForTheWin, Game Rant, The Sun, and KeenGamer. Email: ryan.woodrow@glhf.gg