Hades 2: how to get every Keepsake
Keepsakes are among the most important parts of your Hades 2 builds. They give you a lot of great beneficial effects, plus, once you’ve unlocked the incantation, you can change them multiple times per run, letting you customize your Keepsake to whatever effect you most need at the time.
There are currently 26 Keepsakes in Hades 2, one for every NPC who accepts Nectar gifts, and you only have to give them one to earn it. We’ve listed every Keepsake, who gives them, and where you can find them so you can fill out your collection. However, if you want to know the most useful ones, then check out our guide of the best Hades 2 Keepsakes.
Every Keepsake location in Hades 2
Keepsake
Given by
Location
Silver Wheel
Hecate
Crossroads - by the Cauldron
Knuckle Bones
Odysseys
Crossroads - along the main path
Luckier Tooth
Schemelmeus
Crossroads - in the training grounds
Ghost Onion
Dora
Crossroads - in Melione's tent
Evil Eye
Nemesis
Crossroads - in the southmost section
Engraved Pin
Moros
Crossroads - must use incantations to summon him
Discordant Bell
Eris
Crossroads - in the northwest, appears after Moros
Gold Purse
Charon
Shops - any floor
Metallic Droplet
Hermes
God boon
White Antler
Artemis
Underworld - randomly helps you in combat
Moon Beam
Selene
God boon
Cloud Bangle
Zeus
God boon
Iridescent Fan
Hera
God boon
Vivid Sea
Poseidon
God boon
Barley Shef
Demeter
God boon
Pruest Hope
Apollo
God boon
Beautiful Mirror
Aphrodite
God boon
Adamant Shard
Hephaestus
God boon
Everlasting Ember
Hestia
God boon
Lion Fang
Heracles
City of Ephyra - randomly helps you in combat
Blackened Fleece
Medea
City of Ephyra - as a helper NPC along the way
Crystal Figuine
Circe
Rift of Thessaly - as a helper NPC along the way
Silken Sash
Arachne
Erebus - as a helper NPC along the way
Aromatic Phial
Narcissus
Oceanus - as a helper NPC along the way
Concave Stone
Echo
Mourning Fields - as a helper NPC along the way
Experimental Hammer
Icarus
Rift of Thessaly - randomly helps you in combat
Transcendent Embryo
Chaos
Chaos Gates